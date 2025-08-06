BCCI to have 'honest conversations' with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; 2027 World Cup uncertain: 'Both will be pushing 40'

When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20I cricket together shortly after India won the T20 World Cup last year, many felt it was a conscious call to stretch their Tests and ODI careers. Then, a couple of months ago, when both called time on their Test careers – within a span of five days – it was believed that they took the decision to ensure they are fit and ready for the 2027 World Cup – the only limited-overs ICC tournament they have yet to win together. However, it now seems that the road to the World Cup in South Africa in two years' time is easier said than done. With the Indian team transitioning and transitioning quickly in Tests, the same pattern may apply to the ODI fold as well. This means that with more youngsters stepping up, it is far from given that Kohli and Rohit will feature in the World Cup. Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma no longer have the long rope(AFP)

The year 2023 would have been the perfect setting for Kohli to win the ODI World Cup for a second time and for Rohit to win his first. However, the disappointing result – losing to Australia – in the final has left behind an unfulfilled dream for two of Indian cricket's biggest stalwarts. A recent Cricbuzz report stated that Rohit is going full throttle to ensure he is fit and in shape for the next World Cup, whereas Kohli confirmed that his next big goal is to win the World Cup during an RCB event, which took place just before the start of IPL 2025.

But the BCCI, it seems, has different plans. Rohit and Kohli are no longer certainties for the World Cup, and the decision-makers are set to discuss their future with them.

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time," a source told PTI.

How many ODIs between now and the World Cup?

Besides age, a huge factor that may prove to be an obstacle for Kohli and Rohit is the limited amount of game time. Until the end of 2026, India is scheduled to play 27 ODIs scattered between Tests and T20I series, and with Kohli and Rohit playing sporadically, and only in ODIs, could prevent them from finding their groove fully. The next time an Indian Playing XI would feature Kohli and Rohit in their Playing XI is in October, when India tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Once that's over, India play three ODIs against South Africa in November and three more against New Zealand in November-December. This gap may not be too long, but for cricketers who are at the wrong end of their 30s, it isn't the most ideal scenario to be in. The decision to play the 2027 World Cup won't be forced – neither from the BCCI nor from Kohli and Rohit. At the end of the day, a final call will be taken after considering whether the two still find a place in India's ODI scheme of things.

"Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything. So, I don’t think anybody is going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that," the source added.