Beating India as big as winning WTC. Many great sides haven’t been able to achieve what we have: Southee can’t keep calm

Heading into the three-match Test series against India, no one expected New Zealand to stun the hosts at their own backyard. The Kiwis lost the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0, and before that, their one-off Test against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled in India. Safe to say, the preparation was far from ideal. However, the BlackCaps who are known to make the optimal use of their resources, and punching above their weight, have managed to do the unthinkable as they have become the first visiting team to defeat India in a Test series, in the last 12 years. Pune: New Zealand's Tim Southee with his teammates. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI10_24_2024_000228A)(PTI)

New Zealand have always been India's Achilles Heel. The Kiwis in 2021 had defeated India in Southampton to win the inaugural World Test Championship and three years later, they have stunned Rohit Sharma and co at home.

Hence, it is no surprise that Tim Southee, who gave up Test captaincy right before the series against India, rates the series win on par with the WTC final victory.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tim Southee said, "Yeah, there have been plenty of good times, a few tough times. I guess the tough times, especially coming to part of the world, make this one a little bit sweeter.

"I think you look back and it's hard to go past the World Test Championship and winning the World Test Championship. But this is right up there, if not equal to that. I think it's hard to go past those two. It's certainly been a highlight of my career so far," he added.

'Special series win'

Tim Southee also said that is feels truly special to put an end to India's envious home record over the past 12 years. "Yeah, I think anytime you come to this part of the world, and I've been a few times, it's a very tough place to come to. So to, I guess, reflect on and having the extra couple of days to be able to reflect on the last couple of weeks has been pretty special. It's also hard because we know we've still got a job to do in the next week or so to really make it a great few weeks," said Southee.

"So, more reflecting on what we've done after the series. But don't get me wrong; it's not lost on the guys at how special this achievement is. There's been plenty of great New Zealand sides that have been here over the years that haven't been able to do it. There have been plenty of great sides from around the world that haven't been able to come here and achieve what we've done in the last couple of weeks.

"So, yeah, certainly not lost on anyone about how tough a challenge it is to come here and how special the last couple of weeks have been," he added.

In the first Test in Bengaluru, New Zealand bundled out India for just 46 in the first innings after the host opted to bat first under overcast conditions in Bengaluru. India did show a fight, however, the Kiwis wrapped up a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Then in the Pune Test, Mitchell Santner wreaked havoc as he took 13 wickets to leave India reeling. New Zealand finally won the match by 113 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand and India will now square off in the third and final Test in Mumbai, beginning November 1.