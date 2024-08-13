Canada vs USA Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 02:30 PM
Canada vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 13 Aug 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg
Canada squad -
Aaditya Varadharajan, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Joshi
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Monank Patel, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Canada vs USA Match Details
Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Canada and USA to be held at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.