    Toss
    USA
    Yet to bat
    CAN
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by CAN and elected to field
    Live

    Canada vs USA Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 02:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 13, 2024 1:39 PM IST
    Canada vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg

    Canada squad -
    Aaditya Varadharajan, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Joshi
    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Monank Patel, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 13, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Canada vs USA Match Details
    Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Canada and USA to be held at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

