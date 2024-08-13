Toss won by CAN and elected to field

Toss won by CAN and elected to field

Live

Canada vs USA Live Score: Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 02:30 PM

By

Canada vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 02:30 PM