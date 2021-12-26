India vs South Africa 1st Test: Will rain washout Day 1? Here's what the Centurion weather forecast predict

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather report: Virat Kohli and his unit will look to make a rousing start to their campaign in South Africa as the opening encounter of the three-match Test series starts from Sunday in Centurion.

India, who are yet to win their first Test series in South Africa, will look to script history this time around and going by the current form it is expected of the team to pass the South African test with flying colours.

Check: India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st Test

As the team gear up for the first match, there is some bad bad news for the fans as rain is likely to disrupt the proceedings on Day 1. As per the Centurion weather forecast, there is 60 percent chance of rain on the opening day but it will get better as the day proceeds. This means that the start of the first session could see a delay.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Weather report

The forecast looks almost the same on Monday as well, signaling it is going to be a rain-hit contest. As per the weather predictions for the entire week, Centurion might expect rainfall on Monday, which is Day 2, while the conditions will remain overcast on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is Day 3 and 4.

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather report

With conditions like these, fast bowlers are expected to dictate the proceedings in the contest. India might feel good about Anrich Nortje's omission, as the pacer has been ruled out from the entire series due to an injury, however they need to be careful of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Oliver.

The same threat applies for the hosts as well with premier seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj available in the Indian ranks and waiting to leave an impact after stamping their authority in Australia and England earlier this year.

