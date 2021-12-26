India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer in battle for No. 5 spot

India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st Test: Hoping to win the first-ever away series against South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit have a few things to address as they lock horns with the hosts in the first Test of the three-match series on Sunday. Rahul Dravid will be scratching his head over the combination, especially when he has got an in-form but untested Shreyas Iyer waiting in the line. The Indian camp will also think about giving under-fire Ajinkya Rahane a longer rope. The three-match Test series kicks off with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India are heading into the Tests after a 1-0 home series win over New Zealand. South Africa, on the other hand, have already suffered a major blow in the form of Anrich Nortje, who has been ruled out due to a persistent hip injury. The South African batting lineup comprising Dean Elgar, his deputy Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock will be put to the test against a bowling attack that has been dubbed as one of the finest in the country's cricketing history.

In this piece we take a look at India's Predicted XI for the 1st Test against South Africa:

Mayank Agarwal: In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal is likely to open the innings. The 30-year-old Karnataka batter had 150 & 62 in both innings at the Wankhede Stadium against New Zealand, which is a testament to his batting prowess. Flaunting an excellent batting record in away conditions, Mayank has scored 455 runs in nine innings, and returning in the scheme of things could perhaps help the right-hander score his maiden overseas hundred.

KL Rahul: He has been asked to fill in the post of Rohit Sharma and the Indian team's new Test vice-captain will be looking to continue his decent run with the bat. Rahul was in excellent touch in England, scoring 315 runs from four matches. He was not a part of the New Zealand Tests due to a muscle strain. After making his debut in Test cricket in 2014, Rahul has played 40 matches so far and scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara: India's Test specialist could be given the longer rope due to the away conditions factor. Pujara has gone more than 40 Test innings without a century and the fifties but the team needs to have a player who has previously played in South Africa. A classic old-school batsman known for his grit, Pujara had scored 153 in Johannesburg back in December of 2013.

Virat Kohli: Currently third in the list of the all-time century-makers in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli is waiting to score his 71st ton. Being stripped of white-ball leadership could perhaps help Kohli regain the magical touch to notch the three-figure score after over two years. The 33-year-old Kohli has been impressive on South African turf, scoring 558 runs in five innings with the highest score of 153.

Ajinkya Rahane: The former Test vice-captain has been going through a blotched phase lately but his overseas batting records state otherwise. The 33-year-old Rahane averages over 40 in away conditions, with eight of his 12 Test tons coming outside the country. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also said that the senior batter is in a good space, hinting at Rahane winning the battle versus Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari.

Rishabh Pant: Down the order, Rishabh Pant can always produce a bit of magic with his unconventional approach regardless of the format. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will take care of the bowling unit in Nortje's absence and one can expect Pant to come up with a couple of reverse-scoop maximums.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin is set to be the lone spinner of the unit. The 35-year-old off-spinner has 427 Test wickets under his belt in 81 matches including 30 fifers and seven 10-wicket hauls. He also has a chance to go past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test scalps. Centurion has witnessed just two four-wicket hauls since 2016 with Ashwin being one of the players. In Ravindra Jadeja's absence, Ashwin could be useful with the bat as well.

Shardul Thakur: India is likely to stick to five bowler combination in South Africa, making Shardul the fifth bowler in the setup. He can also deliver with the bat, having scored half-centuries against England in both innings. Playing four specialist fast bowlers might weaken the Indian team but Shardul's presence helps the team look balanced.

Jasprit Bumrah: After being rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Indian pace attack again. It was in 2018 when Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa. Cut to the present day and he's regarded among the finest bowlers in international cricket with 101 Test plucks to his name. Notably, 97 out of those wickets have come away from home.

Mohammad Shami: Partnering Jasprit Bumrah will be experienced Mohammad Shami, who is just five wickets away from 200 Test scalps. He will join the elite list of Indian fast bowlers comprising Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Javagal Srinath. Shami also has the second-best bowling strike rate in Test in South Africa.

Mohammed Siraj: As the pitches in South Africa assist hit-the-deck pacers, Mohammed Siraj would get the nod, especially when Ishant Sharma has been battling with injuries. Since making his debut against Australia at the MCG, Siraj has plucked 33 wickets from 10 Tests, with one five-wicket-haul.

IND Predicted XI vs SA, 1st Test: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

India's Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma