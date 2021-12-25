Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Virat Kohli's white-ball captaincy row and 'individual conversations' he had

India head coach Rahul Dravid remained tight-lipped on the ongoing white-ball captaincy row pertaining to Virat Kohli following his fiery and controversial remarks to the media ahead of the team's departure for the South Africa Test series.

Days after Kohli stepped down as India's T20I captain, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, revealed in an interview that he had requested the 33-year-old to not relinquish his role in the shortest format. However, Kohli contradicted those words saying that he did not have any such communication before adding that he was informed about his removal from ODI captaincy one and a half hour before the team selection for the South Africa Test series.

Kohli words triggered a storm, exposing an underlying issue between him and the administrators and left Indian cricket divided over the two cricketing stalwarts.

Breaking his silence on the topic for the first time since the fiery presser, Dravid said that it was the role of the selectors before saying that he did not find the place and time appropriate to dwell further into the topic.

"To be honest, that's the role of the selectors. Not going to get into conversations I might or might not have had. Not the place or time for that, or for discussing my internal conversations in the media," Dravid said in the pre-match virtual presser on Saturday.

Dravid was however full of praise for the Indian Test captain, the role he has played as a leader and hopes that he has a great series ahead.

"Virat's played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he's been fantastic. He's one of those who really loves Test cricket, hopefully he has a great series. That will benefit the team," he said.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa will begin from December 26 onwards with the opener in Centurion.