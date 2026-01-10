‘Couple of beers’ is normal McCullum says after Ashes humiliation, adding ‘half our guys don’t drink' amid scrutiny

Brendon McCullum pushed back hard against claims of a “booze-fuelled” Ashes tour, insisting England’s dressing room is not built around alcohol even as the ECB conducts a review of a 4-1 series defeat in Australia. Brendon McCullum speaks to members of the media at the end of the fifth Ashes Test. (AFP)

The comments from the England coach came after the team’s loss in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with The Guardian quoting the head coach as saying the picture being painted does not reflect the reality of his squad. “Half our guys don’t have a drink, to be honest. They’ll have a couple of beers every now and again. I think people do that in most walks of life,” McCullum said.

“Young men in a high-pressure job”: McCullum McCullum’s defence comes with the team’s culture under scrutiny following reports around a mid-series break at Noosa between the second and third Tests. Reports claimed ECB is seeking to verify a social media clip that appears to show opener Ben Duckett intoxicated, while fresh reporting also resurfaced an earlier incident involving vice-captain Harry Brook on the preceding New Zealand tour.

Brendon McCullum framed the issue as one of perspective and proportionality, arguing that downtime is part of life on long tours and that England were not acting differently to other teams. “These guys are young men playing a highly pressurised sport, there’s an opportunity for us to guide and nurture as they become fully grown men who are dealing with some high pressure,” he said. He added that the Noosa break was “quite important” for the group and that he did not believe the players “did things to excess,” insisting they were still putting in the work away from public view.

Also Read: What if McCullum becomes new India coach, Gambhir joins England: How two powerhouses will operate if shock swap happens The comments landed as questions swirled about whether England’s “Bazball” era has drifted into a culture that prizes vibes over detail. McCullum, however, signalled he is prepared to stay on, but only on his terms. He told reporters he is open to progress and nipping and tucking, but warned that if he cannot steer the ship and maintain authenticity in how the environment is run, “maybe there is someone better” for the job.

On the field, there was little to soften the fallout. England lost the fifth Test by five wickets after Australia chased 160, sealing a 4-1 Ashes series win. For McCullum and Ben Stokes, the next few weeks are likely to be dominated less by tactics and more by what the ECB’s review concludes about preparation, discipline and the standards expected in the biggest contest they play.