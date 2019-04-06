IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings’ predicted XI against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Kings XI Punjab in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) contest as the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Chennai currently top the IPL table having won three out of their four matches however, they know a loss against KXIP could see them move down the table with Sunrisers Hyderabad breathing down their neck.

CSK suffered a big blow ahead of the match as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the tournament for two weeks. The Trinidad cricketer suffered the injury during the team’s loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

“I can confirm it’s a grade one hamstring strain and he is going to be out for two weeks. It is a big loss. Obviously (he) offers so much balance to the team and his quality as a player... So it is going to cause a little bit of rejigging of the team, but I am sure we will still be able to put together a very strong team,” Hussey said.

“And yes it is a big loss for us but we have had these challenges in the past and have been able to overcome them. So let us hope we can do that again,” Hussey said at the pre-match press conference.

The former Australia cricketer also revealed the team management would take a call on who would step in for Bravo, adding that New Zealand’s new signing Scott Kuggeleijn would be looked at.

Despite Ambati Rayudu going through a bad patch, he is likely to get a long rope from skipper MS Dhoni before he is left out of the team. Apart from Rayudu, most of the players who have played for CSK have been firing on all cylinders so far and with Dhoni being a firm believer in continuity, the rest of the XI is likely to remain the same .

CSK Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 09:00 IST