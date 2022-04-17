CSK Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: India U-19 star to boost bowling line-up as Chennai aim for their second win

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally managed their first win in IPL 2022, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs, after losing their first four games to record their worst ever start to a season. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side would now like to make the most of the momentum gained but will have a task cut out when they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. And ahead of their big match CSK were jolted by the news of their star bowler Deepak Chahar being officially ruled out of the entire tournament with a fresh injury.

Chennai are most likely to make only one change to the XI that won them their only game this season and so here's what the possible XI for the key match against Gujarat Titans might look like...

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Orange Cap winner of the 2021 season, has managed only 35 runs in five innings at just 7. CSK being CSK will continue to back him, but the youngster needs to repay their faith with a big score.

Robin Uthappa: After two low scores, the IPL veteran bounced back to scoring ways with a superb 50-ball 88 against RCB and CSK will need another big innings from Uthappa against a strong attack like Gujarat.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder has blown hot and cold this season so far and CSK await that good knock from the only overseas player they retained for this season.

Shivam Dube: He has been the unlikely hero for CSK this season with 207 runs in five innings at 51.8 and a strike rate of 176. 9. He has been fairly consistent at the top of the order.

Ambati Rayudu: He was held back in the previous game owing to tactical reasons, but the veteran batter is yet to produce a crucial knock this season.

Ravindra Jadeja: The captain is yet to announce his arrival in IPL 2022. He has managed only 66 runs so far this season and picked only 4 wickets. For CSK to make their presence be felt, Jadeja must deliver a strong performance against the Titans.

MS Dhoni: Even when he is not able to deliver with the bat, Dhoni has been a key member of the Jadeja-led side with his clever fielding moves, like the one he used to set up Virat Kohli in the RCB game.

Dwayne Bravo: He has been CSK's highest wicket-taker this season with seven strikes in five games at just 10.50.

Maheesh Theekshana: Playing only his second game this season. the Sri Lankan mystery bowler produced an impressive spell of 4 for 33 against RCB. He will be CSK's important bowler against the strong Gujarat batting line-up.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: With all other uncapped pacers bowling expensive spells will it finally be the time for the U-19 star to make his CSK debut? He is a handy lower-order strike hitter too.

Chris Jordan: With GT having a phenomenal strike rate of 182 in the death overs, the England pacer will play a key role in the contest.