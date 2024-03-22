CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Dhoni's new role, Kohli's grand return the spectacle in cracking southern derby opener
CSK vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League is back and what better way to kick off a fresh season than defending champions Chennai Super Kings renewing their southern derby rivalry with Royal Challengers Bangalore. As an enthralling game awaits, we have you covered.
CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: The great cricketing carnival is here. World Cup, Champions Trophy, World T20 and the World Test Championship aside, if there is one tournament in the world that can give all these hugely popular competitions a run for its money, it is this – The Indian Premier League – which kickstarts its 17th season today. And what better occasion to set the ball rolling in the IPL that the southern derby. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If that doesn't set your pulse racing, we don't know what will....Read More
Sure enough, Virat Kohli is no longer the RCB captain, and neither is MS Dhoni, as announced via CSK's blockbuster announcement just a day before. But don't let it, even for a second, put a dampener on what's in store tonight. They may no longer be captains but Dhoni and Kohli will reunite as the two biggest star attractions at the Chepauk. It is not that common anymore for the two former India captains to be spotted together, so whatever little nostalgia there is to consume, take it all in.
Dhoni dropping the ball on his captaincy opens the door for a new CSK beginning with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over. He's never captained in the IPL before, but the experience of leading Maharashtra in 13 domestic matches and being shaped as the next skipper in line promises to go a long way in CSK no longer suffering the same fate as they did in 2022. They clearly rushed into appointing Ravindra Jadeja as captain two seasons ago, and as it turned out, paid the price. But with Gaikwad, things appear a lot more promising and confident. He will, of course, have Dhoni behind the stumps to go up to…. or not if MSD decides to take those vintage DRS calls. But either way, the transition promises to be smoother.
Now onto tonight's game. The 'Kaveri derby' as it was referred to for several years, the CSK and RCB game is the perfect opener. One team has won the IPL five times, the other yet to. And still, every time these two teams collide, there is so much to look forward to. Purely in head-to-head terms, there is one winner: CSK, and by a long shot as the 20-10 scoreline proves. Historically too, Chennai hold the edge as they are yet to lose a game to CSK at the Chepauk in 16 years. And this year, they have only been strengthened by the addition of Rachin Ravindra, set to come in for his New Zealand teammate Devon Conway, who is out due to a thumb injury. The familiar faces such as Ajinkya Rahane, Dhoni himself Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali return, along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Once again, CSK start as formidable as always.
Their opponents RCB are eager to change history. They last beat Chennai in Chennai back in 2008, way back in the very first editions. Ever since, they've played seven at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, only to lose all seven of them. But if there is one RCB team that can break this unwanted streak, it is this one. Each year, RCB start as one of the favourites but don't rule out the possibility of this one actually going the distance.
Why? Because one, they are buoyed by the women's team's WPL success and are eager to double it up. And two, the return Kohli. History has proven that everytime he comes back after a break, all hell breaks loose. Hark the mind back to 2022 Asia Cup. Battling woeful form, Kohli comes in and smacks his first-ever T20I century, plays that once-in-a-lifetime innings against Pakistan at the World Cup and enjoys an almost perfect 50-over World Cup. And now it's time to set the IPL on fire, must be the thought on Kohli and Du Plessis' minds.
Barring Kohli, Du Plessis is a legit threat given his consistence and the presence of Glenn Maxwell only makes life sweatier for the opposition. CSK have the bowling firepower to contain RCB. Jadeja vs Maxwell is a contest everyone will have their eyes on. But RCB, on their day, can shred bowling attacks apart, and CSK would be hoping today isn't that day.
Below are certain interesting trivias related to the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 opener:
- CSK lead RCB 20-10 in head to head IPL battles.
- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli make their much-awaited comebacks.
- Ravindra Jadeja vs Glenn Maxwell promises to be the most intriguing individual battle of the evening.
- RCB haven't beaten CSK in Chennai since 2008.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain his first-ever IPL game.
Meet the run-machines of IPL
Into its teens, the IPL has been in existence long enough for some of these unbelievable cricketers to transform themselves as legends. In terms of the leading run-scorers, four out the top five are Indians. Virat Kohli remains the undisputed kings, having amassed 7263 runs, followed by his former India and Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan with a tally of 6617 runs. Warner takes up the third place with 6397 followed by Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina with 6211 and 5528 runs each. Do note that Raina is the only genuine middle-order batter (No. 4 to 6), and hence, for him to have scored over 5500 speaks volumes about the greatness of the man. Truly, Mr. IPL.
RCB's Chennai woes
There are teams that struggle at a particular away venue, and there's RCB, whose record at the Chepauk has been pretty abysmal. In eight matches, RCB have lost 7… on the trot, while their only win dates back to 2008 – the inaugural edition of the IPL, when they beat CSK by 14 runs. Defending 126, Anil Kumble picked 3/14 to limit CSK to 112/8. 16 years have passed since that game, and from those two Playing XIs, only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are left. They were opponents then and are opponents now. The only difference is that one team has had the upper hand over the other at Chepauk. Streaks – both good and bad – are meant to be broken and RCB know it.
Same-same but different
While there is an air of familiarity about this edition of this IPL, there is a unique distinctiveness to it as well. 74 matches, 10 franchises, 1 winner, impact player rule is what remains constant but what's different is the look all teams are wearing. Four out of the 10 franchises have appointed new captains – Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans, Pat Cummins for Sunrisers Hyderabad and of course, Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK. Besides, at the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant will resume his captaincy duties after missing last year, while Shreyas Iyer will do the same at Kolkata Knight Riders. Besides the players, the addition of two new tweaks – two bouncers per over and the Smart Replay System promises to make this season even more exciting.
Hello and welcome! It's IPL day
What's up, all you wonderful cricket fans? WELCOME, as the two most exciting months of your yearly dose of franchise cricket begins today. Yup, you guessed it, the IPL. The Indian Premier League. The greatest and the biggest T20 league in the world. For 16 years, the IPL has blazed through with its plethora of unforgettable moments, title wins, legacies, drama and controversies. And this season too promises to deliver all of the above in significant proportion. The franchises are back, as are the stars. Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli… all under one roof. And when the season begins with a mouth-watering clash as the Royal challengers against Chennai Super Kings, what else do you need? Oh wait, let us guess. Some popcorn and some beverages to go with it. Get ready for what promises to be a memorable Friday evening where we will take you through all the ups and downs. And hey, there's a bit of glamour in there too with a star-studded opening ceremony.