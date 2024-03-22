CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Dhoni's new role, Kohli's grand return the spectacle in cracking southern derby opener

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: The great cricketing carnival is here. World Cup, Champions Trophy, World T20 and the World Test Championship aside, if there is one tournament in the world that can give all these hugely popular competitions a run for its money, it is this – The Indian Premier League – which kickstarts its 17th season today. And what better occasion to set the ball rolling in the IPL that the southern derby. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If that doesn't set your pulse racing, we don't know what will....Read More

Sure enough, Virat Kohli is no longer the RCB captain, and neither is MS Dhoni, as announced via CSK's blockbuster announcement just a day before. But don't let it, even for a second, put a dampener on what's in store tonight. They may no longer be captains but Dhoni and Kohli will reunite as the two biggest star attractions at the Chepauk. It is not that common anymore for the two former India captains to be spotted together, so whatever little nostalgia there is to consume, take it all in.

Dhoni dropping the ball on his captaincy opens the door for a new CSK beginning with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over. He's never captained in the IPL before, but the experience of leading Maharashtra in 13 domestic matches and being shaped as the next skipper in line promises to go a long way in CSK no longer suffering the same fate as they did in 2022. They clearly rushed into appointing Ravindra Jadeja as captain two seasons ago, and as it turned out, paid the price. But with Gaikwad, things appear a lot more promising and confident. He will, of course, have Dhoni behind the stumps to go up to…. or not if MSD decides to take those vintage DRS calls. But either way, the transition promises to be smoother.

Now onto tonight's game. The 'Kaveri derby' as it was referred to for several years, the CSK and RCB game is the perfect opener. One team has won the IPL five times, the other yet to. And still, every time these two teams collide, there is so much to look forward to. Purely in head-to-head terms, there is one winner: CSK, and by a long shot as the 20-10 scoreline proves. Historically too, Chennai hold the edge as they are yet to lose a game to CSK at the Chepauk in 16 years. And this year, they have only been strengthened by the addition of Rachin Ravindra, set to come in for his New Zealand teammate Devon Conway, who is out due to a thumb injury. The familiar faces such as Ajinkya Rahane, Dhoni himself Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali return, along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Once again, CSK start as formidable as always.

Their opponents RCB are eager to change history. They last beat Chennai in Chennai back in 2008, way back in the very first editions. Ever since, they've played seven at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, only to lose all seven of them. But if there is one RCB team that can break this unwanted streak, it is this one. Each year, RCB start as one of the favourites but don't rule out the possibility of this one actually going the distance.

Why? Because one, they are buoyed by the women's team's WPL success and are eager to double it up. And two, the return Kohli. History has proven that everytime he comes back after a break, all hell breaks loose. Hark the mind back to 2022 Asia Cup. Battling woeful form, Kohli comes in and smacks his first-ever T20I century, plays that once-in-a-lifetime innings against Pakistan at the World Cup and enjoys an almost perfect 50-over World Cup. And now it's time to set the IPL on fire, must be the thought on Kohli and Du Plessis' minds.

Barring Kohli, Du Plessis is a legit threat given his consistence and the presence of Glenn Maxwell only makes life sweatier for the opposition. CSK have the bowling firepower to contain RCB. Jadeja vs Maxwell is a contest everyone will have their eyes on. But RCB, on their day, can shred bowling attacks apart, and CSK would be hoping today isn't that day.

Below are certain interesting trivias related to the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 opener:

- CSK lead RCB 20-10 in head to head IPL battles.

- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli make their much-awaited comebacks.

- Ravindra Jadeja vs Glenn Maxwell promises to be the most intriguing individual battle of the evening.

- RCB haven't beaten CSK in Chennai since 2008.

- Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain his first-ever IPL game.