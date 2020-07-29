David Warner says he might ‘rethink’ future due to Covid-19 restrictions

cricket

The Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on people from different walks of life as rapidly growing cases world over have hampered the process of getting life back to normal. Sportspersons are feeling the pressure too as outdoor activities are limited and that means they aren’t able to train the way they did. Holding international tournaments or games is tricky too due to several travel restrictions and quarantine issues.

International cricket has made a positive comeback with the series between England and West Indies completing successfully in a bio-secure environment. But to ensure this, players from the touring team had to reach England well in advance to complete a period in quarantine. This is expected to continue for some time as the pandemic is far from being under control. Australia opener David Warner, during an interview with ESPNCricinfo, has mentioned that he might consider retirement if the situation continues like this keeping his family in mind.

“Obviously three daughters and my wife, who I owe a lot to, has been a big part of my playing career,” he said. “You’ve always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you’ve got to weigh up these decisions. Look, at the moment, I’ll keep continuing to aim for that. Obviously the T20 [World Cup] is not here at home, which would have been ideal to play that and win that here. Now that gets pushed back. I will have to have a rethink about that when it comes to India.

“I’ll see where I am and where the girls are at with school as well. A lot of that is a big part of my decision. It’s not just when the games are being played and how much cricket’s being played. It’s a big family decision for myself. There are times when you go away and miss your family a lot and at the moment with all these biosecurity measures that are in place, we’re going to not be able to have the luxury of our families coming away with us now and it could be for the foreseeable future.

“We’re obviously unsure and unclear given states are in lockdown or not letting people from other states go interstate. We have to sit back and wait for the government and states to see what the regulations are behind that. All we can do really is train with our states and prepare as well as we can on the wickets provided to get ready for the season”

“As the prime minister [Scott Morrison] said, we might not be able to go overseas or visitors won’t be able to come into Australia. They are things that we need to play by ear and if and when I do make that decision, it’ll be predominantly a family decision.”

Warner is expected to be part of the Australian team that is expected to play limited overs series in England in September. That will be followed by the Indian Premier League and then the Australian summer schedule which has a full fledged all format series against the Indians.