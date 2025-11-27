Deepti Sharma hits jackpot in WPL 2026 auction, returns to UP Warriorz on a bigger deal than before

Deepti Sharma struck gold at the WPL 2026 mega auction, returning to UP Warriorz for a massive INR 3.2 crore after the franchise exercised their Right to Match card to bring her back into the fold. Deepti went under the hammer in the first round and became the first player to breach the INR 3 crore-mark. Released by UP Warriorz before the auction, her outstanding performances in the recent ODI World Cup turned her into the most sought-after player, with franchises eager to secure the Player of the Tournament. Deepti Sharma hits the jackpot in the WPL 2026 mega auction.(BCCI Image)

Delhi Capitals opened the bidding for the Indian all-rounder at INR 50 lakh, and to everyone’s surprise, no other team entered the race. UP Warriorz, however, held the RTM card and chose to use it. DC were then given the option to increase their offer and eventually pushed the bid to INR 3.2 crore, which the Warriorz matched to bring Deepti back. She became the joint-second most expensive player in WPL history alongside Ashleigh Gardner, while Smriti Mandhana still sits at the top of the charts with an INR 3.4 crore contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Deepti had previously been with the Warriorz on an INR 2.6 crore deal, meaning the franchise ended up spending INR 60 lakh more to re-sign her after releasing her. She has been one of the league’s most reliable performers, scoring 507 runs and taking 27 wickets in 25 matches — underlining her value as a genuine match-winning all-rounder.

Also Read - 'Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli built this team': Tiwary blasts Gambhir for Champions Trophy, Asia Cup reminder

Deepti Sharma dominated in ODI World Cup 2025

Recently, the star all-rounder didn’t just walk away with the World Cup trophy — she was also the standout player. She piled up 215 runs with three half-centuries and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps, earning the Player of the Tournament award.

In the final, she rose to the moment once again. Her run-a-ball 58 took India to 298/7, and her superb spell of 5/39 turned the match on its head just when South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt looked set to shift the momentum. South Africa were eventually dismissed for 246, giving India a 52-run win and underlining Deepti’s match-defining impact.

Her all-round skills with both bat and ball make her a game-changing addition for any team.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz also exercised their RTM card to bring back all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone for INR 85 lakh, once again outmanoeuvring Delhi Capitals and disrupting their auction plans a bit.