‘Don’t think you want to pull the cord yet, you need that experience’: Brad Hogg on replacing Rahane with Suryakumar

Ajinkya Rahane’s string of low scores in the ongoing series has put him under scrutiny yet again. His inconsistency has reflected on the stability of India’s middle order which doesn’t seem in a proper shape at the moment. The India vice-captain has batted in five innings so far against England and amassed just 95 runs, averaging only 19.

Rahane’s lack of runs has sparked a debate whether he should be continued in the playing XI for the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval. Several experts have suggested that he should be replaced by either Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, in his latest YouTube video, has suggested that if Suryakumar gets a chance ahead of Rahane, then it would be a ‘career-changing’ move for the latter.

“There is a big thought and I’m thinking it as well to bring Surykumar Yadav in at number 5 in place of Ajinkya Rahane, but once you do that, Ajinkya Rahane is out for good, it is a career-changing move and you’ve got to give Suryakumar Yadav a number of opportunities. I don’t think you want to pull the cord yet , you need that experience,” Hogg said.

Hogg further stated that the inclusion of Suryakumar may hamper the team’s combination and woud affect the stability of the batting order as well.

“Having Surykumar Yadav and Pant coming in together at 5 and 6 exposes that lower order because both players are aggressive,” Hogg said.