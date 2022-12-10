Watch: Dravid's wild celebrations eclipses Virat Kohli's mid-pitch gesture after Ishan Kishan hits world record 210

Ishan Kishan sent the statisticians on the run by breaking a plethora of records with a double century against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The India left-hander became the youngest and the fastest to smash a double hundred in the history of ODIs. Kishan got to his double ton off 126 balls, breaking West Indies great Chris Gayle's record, who had reached the milestone off 138 balls against Zimbabwe. Kishan, who hit as many 10 sixes and 24 fours in a breathtaking display of power-hitting, got to his historic double hundred, quite ironically, with a single off Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Ishan Kishan roared, took his helmet off even before completing the single while Virat Kohli, his partner, had his hands up in excitement. Ishan's roars after reaching the world record double century were, however, nothing compared to the sound he generated after reaching three figures - his first for India in any format.

The magnitude of Kishan's efforts could be gauged by the way the Indian dugout celebrated his milestone. Head coach Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul, who is captaining India in place of injured Rohit Sharma, were seen erupting in joy as soon as Ishan Kishan reached the historic milestone.

Kohli was seen breaking into a bhangra before embracing his young partner for his magnificent effort.

Watch: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli's celebrations to Ishan Kishan's word record double century vs Bangladesh

The 24-year-old left-hander joined Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as the only other Indians to have scored 200 runs or more in an ODI innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

Among other records, Kishan's total was the highest score by a cricketer in an ODI in Bangladesh. The previous best stood with Australia's Shane Watson Watson. The previous best by an Indian in an ODI in Bangladesh belonged to Virender Sehwag, who had scored 175 in Mirpur in the 2011 World Cup.

Kishan might not even have played the match had captain Rohit Sharma not been ruled out with a dislocated thumb but the left-hander made sure he made it almost impossible for the management to drop him for the next match.

