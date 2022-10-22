England vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood draws first blood as Gurbaz departs for cheap

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Under the leadership of white-ball maverick Jos Buttler, former world champions England have kickstarted their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan. The Three Lions are up against the Mohammad Nabi-led side in the Super 12 Group 1 fixture (Match No.14) of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium. England captain Buttler has returned to full fitness after missing the seven-match white-ball tour of Pakistan. Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan will lead the bowling attack of the Asian side in their T20 World Cup opener against the former world champions. Rashid's teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a remarkable recovery after injuring his toe in the warm-up match. Tymal Mills has replaced Reece Topley in the England squad for the showpiece event. Buttler has won the toss and England have opted to bowl.

