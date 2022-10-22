Home / Cricket / England vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood draws first blood as Gurbaz departs for cheap
Live

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood draws first blood as Gurbaz departs for cheap

cricket
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Follow Live Score and updates of match No.15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium. Jos Buttler has won the toss and England have opted to bowl. 

England's batsman Jason Roy, left, with captain Jos Buttler run between the wickets
England's batsman Jason Roy, left, with captain Jos Buttler run between the wickets(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Under the leadership of white-ball maverick Jos Buttler, former world champions England have kickstarted their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan. The Three Lions are up against the Mohammad Nabi-led side in the Super 12 Group 1 fixture (Match No.14) of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium. England captain Buttler has returned to full fitness after missing the seven-match white-ball tour of Pakistan. Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan will lead the bowling attack of the Asian side in their T20 World Cup opener against the former world champions. Rashid's teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a remarkable recovery after injuring his toe in the warm-up match. Tymal Mills has replaced Reece Topley in the England squad for the showpiece event. Buttler has won the toss and England have opted to bowl.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:45 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: Mark Wood strikes for Three Lions!

    Speed merchant Mark Wood has managed to draw first blood for the Three Lions in his very first over. A simple catch for wicketkeeper Buttler and Gurbaz departs. Gurbaz c Buttler b Mark Wood 10(9). Ibrahim Zadran has joined Zazai at the crease.

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:42 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: Gurbaz smokes 72-metre six!

    Gurbaz has fired the first maximum of the contest. The Afghanistan opener flicked the England pacer over short fine for a 72-metre six. AFG 11-0 after 2 overs. 

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:38 PM IST

    ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup live score and updates: Woakes to bowl the 2nd over 

    A brilliant first over by Stokes. Hazratullah Zazai managed to get off the mark on the second ball. Rahmanullah took a single to retain the strike on the final ball of the over. So just 2 runs from Stokes' opening over. AFG 2-0 after 1 over. 

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:33 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: Ben Stokes starts England's proceedings!

    We are moments away from the first ball of the contest. England's Ben Stokes has the white Kookaburra in his hand. The Englishman is all set to bowl the first over from the Justin Langer end at Perth. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the two openers for Afghanistan.

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:23 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score and updates: Let's check out the playing XIs of the two teams

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 

    England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:18 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: Both teams are satisfied with toss result!

    "The plan was to bat first and put some score on the board and then put pressure with the ball. Excited as a captain and hopefully we will do well as a team. For the last few weeks we had a good look at the conditions and practice games as well," Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi reacted after England won the toss and opted to bowl.

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:12 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: England left out Willey, Jordan, Mills and Salt

    England are without David Willey, Philip Salt and Chris Jordan in its World Cup opener against Afghanistan at Perth. "We gonna have a bowl. It's been a long build-up there's been some good games we are as ready as we can be. Everyone is raring to go. Really excited and great honour to captain your country in a World Cup. We have a lot of talent in the squad," Buttler said at the coin toss. 

  • Oct 22, 2022 04:04 PM IST

    ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup live score and updates: England win toss!

    Leading the Three Lions for the first time in a World Cup match, Joss Buttler has won the toss and England have opted to bowl first.

  • Oct 22, 2022 03:56 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup live score: Toss update coming up next!

    We are less than 10 minutes away from the traditional coin toss at the Perth Stadium for the second match of the Super 12 at the T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have just defeated world champions Australia in the Super 12 opener. Australia were the favourites heading into the Super 12 fixture. Can Afghanistan hand 'favourites' England a setback in the second match of the Super 12 in Perth?

  • Oct 22, 2022 03:44 PM IST

    England vs Afghanistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: A quick look at the two squads

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

    England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

  • Oct 22, 2022 03:42 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No.15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for more updates! 

