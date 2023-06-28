Home / Cricket / England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score, Ashes: Australia aim to blunt England's predictable aggression at Lord's
Jun 28, 2023
Eng vs Aus 2nd Test, Ashes Live Score: After a riveting contest at Edgbaston where Australia managed to sneak in a two-wicket victory, the action shifts to Lord's for the second Ashes Test. There are no prizes to guess that Ben Stokes' England will continue with their aggressive Bazball style of play. They have decided to go in with an all-seam attack after Moeen Ali failed to recover from his finger injury. Australia, on the other hand, are pondering whether to bring Mitchell Starc into the XI on a Lord's pitch that is certain to have more assistance for the seamers compared to Edgbaston.

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's. Australia are 1-0 up but with the brand of cricket England play, one can never discount a quick change of fortunes. We are all set for another five days of absolute drama, innovation and quality Test cricket. 

Home disadvantage? India to travel 8400 km during World Cup, play in most cities

India will be the only team to play all its group matches (nine) in diffeent cities in ICC World Cup 2023.

India's Hardik Pandya, left, listens to captain Rohit Sharma(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 12:33 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'England predictable, Australia will play with Stokes and McCullum's ego': Paine

Paine further stated that while the green wicket will bring back leading bowlers Anderson and Broad into the equation, the home batters will struggle on it.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne shakes hands with England's Ben Stokes (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 11:52 AM IST
PTI |

BCCI's strong reply to ‘political interference’ on selection of World Cup venues

After Punjab Sports Minister criticised BCCI for excluding Mohali as a venue for the World Cup, the board vice president Rajeev Shukla provided an explanation.

Indian players celebrate after beating Pakistan in Mohali in 2011. The venue did not get a single match in World Cup 2023.(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 11:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India get bittersweet Bumrah news moments after World Cup schedule announcement

The latest development around Jasprit Bumrah's recovery comes as music to every Indian cricket fan's ear but there is a catch…

Jasprit Bumrah's latest update is a huge sigh of relief for Team India (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 12:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Cummins may sit out and hand over captaincy in the latter half of Ashes’

Australia must stop singles and encourage England batters to hit through the offside, which will potentially create a wicket, says Jason Gillespie.

interview A file photo of former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie.(AP Photo)
cricket
Updated on Jun 28, 2023 09:59 AM IST
ByAritra Mukherjee

‘How come he’s not even considered a leader?': Ex-India selector on Rahane as VC

After top-scoring for India in the WTC final, Rahane was reappointed as the vice-captain of the Test side for the West Indies tour.

India's Shardul Thakur (L) and India's Ajinkya Rahane walk off the pitch (AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 08:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

‘I only believe in performance…’: Ganguly's 'World Cup' remark on Kohli, Rohit

Will it be curtains for Kohli and Rohit after 2023 World Cup? Here's what Sourav Ganguly said about the ODI future of the batting icons.

Ganguly shared his views about the ODI future of Rohit and Kohli(AP-AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 07:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Politics is being played': BCCI under fire for choice of World Cup 2023 venues

Overall, 10 venues have been selected for the ICC World Cup 2023 which obviously means there were a few notable ones that missed out.

While some of the big venues have been included for the 2023 World Cup, some major cities have missed out like - Mohali, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi and Nagpur
cricket
Published on Jun 28, 2023 07:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England captain Stokes 'sorry' after cricket report exposes racism and sexism

Stokes' comments followed publication by Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) of its much-anticipated report, "Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket".

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England Press Conference - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 27, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 11:07 PM IST
AFP |

Fixtures confirmed for India’s tour of Ireland for 3-match T20I series

The details of the series were confirmed on June 27 with India set to travel to Ireland exactly a year later.

Team India will play a three-match T20I series in Ireland(ANI)
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 10:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ODI World Cup: ICC release schedule, see no issue with Pakistan

Hosts India will play their league games in nine of the 10 tournament venues; Pakistan cricket officials say the board awaits government’s clearance.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice (L) and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah attend an event announcing the schedule of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in Mumbai (AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 10:30 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Sri Lanka down Scotland to bolster Cricket World Cup hopes

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, go through as winners of Group B and will start on four points in the next round

Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 82 runs
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 10:25 PM IST
AFP |

Ashes: Edgy England, green Lord’s, upbeat Australia

After losing the thrilling first Ashes Test, cricket fans impatiently wait for another classic between England’s Bazball and the counter from the Aussies.

England's Ben Stokes with Australia's Pat Cummins after Australia win the first Test (Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 10:18 PM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

World Cup: Curators hope to minimise the dew factor

The tournament being held in early winter (October 5 -- November 19) means dew is unlikely to be heavy on the field and spraying chemicals can ease the problem

Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)
cricket
Published on Jun 27, 2023 09:20 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi
