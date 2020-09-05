e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia: Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs

England vs Australia: Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs

It was Finch’s 62nd innings in T20Is and the second-fastest behind India captain Virat Kohli, who got there in only 56 innings.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia captain Aaron Finch pulls a ball.
Australia captain Aaron Finch pulls a ball.(Getty Images)
         

Aaron Finch on Friday became the second-fastest batsman to get to 2000 runs in T20 Internationals. Finch, the Australia captain breached the 2K-run mark during the first T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It was Finch’s 62nd innings in T20Is and the second-fastest behind India captain Virat Kohli, who got there in only 56 innings.

Overall, Finch became the 10th batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, joining a list that comprises some of the best batsmen in the world – Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan and his Australian teammate David Warner. In the match, Finch scored 46 off 32 balls with seven fours and a six before getting out to Jofra Archer as Australia lost the match to England narrowly by two runs.

Finch rued the fact that Australia lost the match from a comfortable position. Australia were cruising in their chase, at one time, needing 36 to win off the final 30 balls of the match. However, England staged a stunning comeback stifling Australia’s middle and lower order and gave away just 33 of their final 31 balls.

“They [Smith and Maxwell] were both playing to a gameplan, so I think if you can separate the execution and the gameplan, you can look a bit deeper into it,” the Australia captain said. “T20 games are about making sure you take on your options and matching that up with the right gameplan so there’s plenty to work on. I’d probably be more critical of myself and Davey, who got us off to good start and neither of us really kicked on to have a match-winning contribution.”

