Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis - West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

By HT Sports

A fine all-round performance by the West Indies saw them hammer South Africa by 30 runs in the second T20I at Tarouba on Sunday and with it take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was the third consecutive T20I series win for the West Indies against South Africa. While Rovman Powell and Shai Hope shone with the bat, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Shamar Joseph were the stars with the ball. The hosts will aim for a 3-0 sweep when they clash with South Africa in the third and final T20I at Tarouba on Tuesday.

LAST 5 MATCHES

WEST INDIES - L W L W W

SOUTH AFRICA - W W L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WEST INDIES & SOUTH AFRICA

WEST INDIES likely XI

Batters: Rovman Powell, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie

SOUTH AFRICA likely XI

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Patrick Kruger

Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickelton

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin

Statistical Performance (West Indies)

1. SHAI HOPE

Shai Hope has been the standout batter for the West Indies in the series and has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.6. He has given the West Indies a rollicking start in both the matches in the series.

SHAI HOPE IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 92

AVERAGE - 46

STRIKE RATE - 158.6

50/100 - 1/0

2. SHAMAR JOSEPH

Shamar Joseph has been the pick of the West Indian bowlers and is the leading wicket-taker of the series. He has bagged five wickets at a strike rate of 9.6.

SHAMAR JOSEPH IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE - 9.6

ECONOMY - 8.87

AVERAGE - 14.2

Players Who Can Make a Difference (West Indies)

1. AKEAL HOSEIN

Akeal Hosein has been the unsung hero for the West Indies in the series and been brilliantly restrictive despite bowling in the powerplay. He has also picked three big wickets in the series.

2. ROMARIO SHEPHERD

Romario Shepherd showcased his skills with the ball picking three big wickets in the second T20I and conceding just 15 runs off his 4 overs. Shepherd is also a dangerous lower-order batter capable of clearing the fence with brute force and power.

Statistical Performance (South Africa)

1. TRISTAN STUBBS

Tristan Stubbs lived up to his billing and hammered a magnificent 76 off just 42 deliveries in the first T20I at Tarouba. He was looking in fine touch in the second match too before getting dismissed for 28 off 24 deliveries. Stubbs is a destructive batter against spin bowling.

TRISTAN STUBBS IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 104

AVERAGE - 52

STRIKE RATE - 157.6

50/100 - 1/0

2. PATRICK KRUGER

Patrick Kruger has showcased his all-round prowess in the series and performed admirably with the bat and ball. He smashed 44 off 32 balls in the first T20I and picked two crucial wickets in the second encounter.

PATRICK KRUGER IN CURRENT SERIES

MATCHES - 2

RUNS - 50

STRIKE RATE - 121.9

WICKETS - 2

ECONOMY RATE - 9.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)

1. REEZA HENDRICKS

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific hitter of the cricket ball and displayed his hitting-prowess blasting 44 off just 18 deliveries at a strike rate of 244.4 in the second T20I at Tarouba.

2. KWENA MAPHAKA

Kwena Maphaka has impressed in his first two matches in T20I cricket in the series. Although he has just picked one solitary wicket in the series, he was the most restrictive bowler for South Africa in both encounters conceding just 25 runs (3.5 overs) and 29 runs (4 overs) keeping the West Indian batters in check.

Venue and Pitch

The Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad has hosted 11 T20Is with the team chasing winning 6 of these matches. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in as many as 9 matches clearly showcasing that batting second is the preferred option at the venue. The team which has won the toss has won 6 matches for a win probability of 54.54%. The average team total batting first at the venue is 137 while the average score chasing is 121. The pacers have a better strike rate at the venue while the spinners have been marginally more restrictive.

Head to Head Record

South Africa and West Indies have faced each other in 25 T20Is and it is a neck to neck rivalry with a 13-12 edge to the West Indies. The West Indies have won four of the last five encounters between the two teams.

MATCH PREDICTION

West Indies start favourites to take the series 3-0. They have more firepower in the batting and their bowling has also been more impressive than South Africa's. West Indies have a 70% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Hendricks, Rutherford, Powell and Stubbs as batters and Pooran and Hope as the wicket-keepers. The all-rounders will be Shepherd and Kruger while the bowlers are Maphaka, Joseph and Hosein. The reserve batter is Alick Athanaze, all-rounder is Markram while the bowler is Lizaad Williams. The captain will be Romario Shepherd while the vice-captain will be Shai Hope.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (VC)

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Romario Shepherd (C), Patrick Kruger

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Kwena Maphaka, Shamar Joseph

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Alick Athanaze

BOWLER – Lizaad Williams

ALL-ROUNDER – Aiden Markram