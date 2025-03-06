Gillespie launches another attack at Aaqib Javed, makes 'behind-the-scenes' revelation: 'He wanted complete control'

Despite hosting a major ICC tournament for the first time in 30 years, the Pakistan cricket team had a horrendous campaign in the Champions Trophy, as they went winless and finished bottom of the group after losses to India and New Zealand. Pakistan's head coach Aaqib Javed speaks during a press conference on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 26, 2025. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)(AFP)

Pakistan’s expectations were dashed, especially as they only played one full game in front of their home fans, that being the opening day loss to the Kiwis. Several questions will be asked of the status of Pakistan white-ball cricket, with them now having failed to make a deep run at any ODI event since the 2017 Champions Trophy victory.

Former coach Jason Gillespie, who stepped down in November after only a month in his role as white-ball coach, reflected on these results, and was critical of his replacement Aaqib Javed.

Speaking to Pakistani cricket media personality Saj Sadiq, Gillespie said "We saw the results were not good enough. Ultimately he (Aaqib) has to bear the responsibility. He wanted complete control and he got it.”

“The national selectors also have a lot of responsibility to take for the squad they picked to play in the tournament," said the former Australian pacer. Mohammad Rizwan captained Pakistan in an ODI event for the first time, and was unable to leave a mark as skipper, while all departments looked somewhat flat throughout.

‘You can read into it as you want…’

"I always felt there were things going on behind the scenes I was not aware of. And it didn't surprise me when he (Aaqib) was announced as interim coach," added Gillespire, before adding cryptically: "In my opinion it (Aaqib's appointment) was always on the cards that this was going to happen. You can read into it as you want.”

Gillespie stepped down from his position as Test coach, and only survived one series after replacing Gary Kirsten, who himself was in charge for less than a year with the men’s team. At the time, both parties had made clear their disapproval of the PCB’s handling of situations around the team. Gillespie doubled down on his stance.

"He made it clear he wanted to be chief selector and he made it clear how he wanted the team to go about their work. He wanted complete control and he got it,” concluded the Australian.

To add insult to injury for the PCB, the finals of this high-profile event won’t even take place in Pakistan, as India’s qualification means the trophy contest will take place in Dubai, where Pakistan’s great rivals will go head-to-head against New Zealand after their wins against Australia and South Africa respectively.