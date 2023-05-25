Home / Cricket / GT yearn for a dash of Hardik's all-round brilliance

GT yearn for a dash of Hardik's all-round brilliance

ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad
May 25, 2023 10:40 PM IST

The GT skipper hasn't bowled for four games now and it has hurt the defending champs.

“Nah, Hardik Pandya who can bat and bowl sounds a lot better, than just the batter,” that was the Gujarat Titans skipper before the start of IPL 2022, when he scripted a redemption arc for the ages, fighting off back trouble and poor form to lead his team to the title.

Gujarat Titans player Hardik Pandya during a practice session(PTI)
Gujarat Titans player Hardik Pandya during a practice session(PTI)

If one were to visit the Titans camp now, echoes of the same sentiment would probably be heard. Their charismatic leader has now gone four games without bowling and he has been missed.

Hardik has shown in the past that he is worth a place in the side on the strength of his batting alone. But when he can complement his batting by bending his back to bowl the effort ball or swing the new cherry, he finds a different gear.

He did bowl in the nets on Thursday but the team will wait to see how he feels on the morning of the Qualifier 2.

MISSING LINK IN BOWLING POWERPLAY

It was GT’s Assistant coach Ashish Kapoor who broke the news on May 12, after the Mumbai Indians tie. “We had to change our plans a little bit because, just before the start, Hardik pulled his back. It was a bit stiff and he couldn’t bowl,” he said. Mohit Sharma, who was bowling tightly in the middle overs with his mix-ups had to partner Mohammed Shami with the new ball.

In the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, GT brought back left-armer Yash Dayal to partner Shami. After the match Mithun Manhas, GT’s other Assistant coach said, Hardik was being given ‘extra time to rest’ his niggle.

But Hardik could not turn his arm over in the all-important first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. That’s when GT nominated Darshan Nalkande to join forces with Shami.

The absence of Hardik’s powerplay overs have taken some of the edge off GT’s bowling attack, which has otherwise been the best in the competition. Their Powerplay economy rises from 7.81 to 8.66, average runs per wicket go up by 12.6 and strike rate increases from 20.2 to 27.

Even Shami, the best powerplay bowler in the league – 39 overs, 15 wickets, economy 6.87 – delivers peak performance with Hardik bowling from the other end (ER 6.28, Avg 15.7) than without him (ER 7.92, Avg 22.2).

With Shami leading from the front and spin-twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed putting on the squeeze in the middle overs, GT are still a difficult bowling attack to face. But Hardik’s absence makes GT, effectively a five-man bowling attack, with Rahul Tewatia being used sparingly and Shivam Mavi continuing to miss out.

With the bat too, Hardik has been unable to create the same impact as last year. He has tried to take more responsibility by batting in the middle order, a shift from his power-hitting role, coming in at No 6 for Mumbai Indians. The Baroda batter has also promoted himself to No 3 at times, over Sai Sudharsan but that move hasn’t produced the desired results.

Still, Hardik has shown through his career that adversity tends to bring the best out of him. GT will hope that it does that this time as well.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

Topics
gujarat titans hardik pandya ipl 2022 bowling ipl top players ipl + 4 more
gujarat titans hardik pandya ipl 2022 bowling ipl top players ipl + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out