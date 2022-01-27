'Hardik Pandya is a bit like Virat Kohli': Former Australia bowler makes tall claim about Ahmedabad IPL team captain

Ever since the Ahmedabad Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced that they have chosen Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2022 season, the cricketing fraternity has been busy and understanding the decision. The latest person to join the discussion is former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

The new franchise picked all-rounder Pandya as their first draft followed by picking Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Moreover, they roped in former India pacer Ashish Nehra as their head coach.

Hogg, while talking about Pandya's captaincy in a video on his YouTube channel, quipped that he is very similar to former India skipper Virat Kohli and that he can make a good captain.

"Pandya could be a very good captain because he is a bit like Kohli. He wants to go out there and dominate. He's got a body language that says, 'I'm here to beat you,'" he said.

Talking about the partnership of Nehra and Pandya, Hogg opined that while he is excited to see the duo work together, he hopes to see the former curb one of his habits.

“Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra are personalities that are excitable over at Ahmedabad. When they've got a team together, they have to understand there are different personalities as well. Don't go about giving 100 advice to a bowler at the top of the mark,” explained Hogg.

Hogg added:

"Trust the players. When Nehra was the assistant coach at RCB, he was always on the edge of the rope giving advice, I did not like what I saw there. He does

"I think they'll do a good job. Both are rather inexperienced in their roles, which could be an issue for Ahmedabad. Pandya captaining under Flower and Rahul under Nehra would have been a balance of experience over there."