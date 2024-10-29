Harshit Rana added to India squad for 3rd NZ Test day after Ranji all-round heroics; set for Wankhede debut: Report

Delhi speedster Harshit Rana, on Tuesday, was rewarded with an India call-up for the third and final Test match of the series against New Zealand, slated to begin on Friday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The development came just a day after his all-round heroics for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam, where he picked up a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty batting at No. 8. A security guard holds an umbrella to cover cricketer Harshit Rana as it rains at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ahead of the first test match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

Harshit was initially named in the Indian squad for the New Zealand series by the selectors as a travelling reserve, before being released by the management for Delhi's third-round Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Assam. According to a report in the Indian Express, he is all set to make his Test debut at the Wankhede Stadium in Friday.

The summer of Harshit Rana

Rana's stocks have risen since an impactful IPL 2024 season in Kolkata Knight Riders' run to a title triumph under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. The fast bowler picked 19 wickets in 13 matches during the tournament, the highest among uncapped bowlers and fifth-highest overall.

Rana was quickly fast-tracked into the Indian white-ball setup for the ODI tour of Sri Lanka earlier this summer, before being named for the T20I series against Bangladesh at home. However, he did not receive an India cap yet. Later, he was added to the Test squad for the upcoming Australia series next month, at Gambhir's insistence, according to a PTI report, which did raise some eyebrows given that the youngster has played just nine First-Class matches so far.

But it seems Gambhir is keen on handing Rana the big opportunity ahead of his summer in Australia.

“He is ready to play Test cricket. It would be good for him if he plays the Mumbai Test before going to Australia,” former national selector and current Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh told the newspaper.

Rana will be hoping to make a difference for India in the ongoing series against New Zealand where the home team have already conceded the title following defeats in Bengaluru and Pune. It was the first time India lost a home Test series in 12 years. Rohit Sharma's men will hence be looking for a consolation victory in Mumbai to keep their hopes of making the World Test Championship final alive.