IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

  • Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:27 AM IST

In 2020, questions regarding Virat Kohli’s captaincy have surfaced. India lost the Test series to New Zealand at the start of the year, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failed to reach the IPL finals and then India lost the first Test to Australia before Kohli went on his paternity leave. He is one of the most successful captains of all time but the setbacks in 2020 have led to some criticism.

When Kohli left Team India after their debacle in Adelaide, there was a feeling among the fans and critics that India could crumble without their best batsman. But they bounced back as Team India won the Test series 2-1 with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Lee commented on the Kohli vs Rahane captaincy debate. He feels players are ‘almost scare to put a foot out of line’ under Kohli’s leadership.


“Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team. They're almost scared to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team. The players had to be fit, they had to great in the field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane," Lee said on the ‘Afternoon Sport’ podcast.

"Will Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell," concluded Lee.

Virat will now lead the team for India’s series against England that starts in February. The squad for the first two Tests has been announced and India will be strengthened by the return of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin for the series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli ajinkya rahane

Related Stories

File photo of England's Moeen Ali.(AP)
File photo of England's Moeen Ali.(AP)
cricket

'Just wanted to get it over': Moeen Ali opens up on battle with Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Recounting the ordeal to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ali said that he would not wish for anyone to go through the same.
READ FULL STORY
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root.(REUTERS)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root.(REUTERS)
cricket

IND vs ENG: For Joe Root this series could mean more than a ton of Tests

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Among the other famous five, Root has plenty to look forward to in the four-Test series starting in Chennai on February 5. For one, he will be the first to play in his 100th Test.
READ FULL STORY
Tamil Nadu players with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Baroda in the final. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Tamil Nadu players with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Baroda in the final. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Tamil Nadu beat Baroda to be crowned Syed Mushtaq Trophy champions

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
This was Tamil Nadu’s second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph, after winning their first title way back in 2006-07.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads Team India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Team India won the Test series 2-1 in Australia with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithali Raj of India. File(Getty Images)
Mithali Raj of India. File(Getty Images)
cricket

Breaks by default galore in the time of Mithali Raj

By Snehal Pradhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Look at Mithali’s career, the gaps and the busy periods, and remember who was in charge of Indian cricket when, and you have a powerful story, writes Snehal Pradhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja.(File)
File image of Ramiz Raja.(File)
cricket

'India needed a person like him after Adelaide debacle': Ramiz Raja lauds Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:29 AM IST
With Virat Kohli not around, Ajinkya Rahane stepped up and led India diligently as they won in Melbourne, drew in Brisbane, and handed Australia their first defeat at the Gabba since 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishnu Solanki helicopter shot.(Screenshot/BCCI Twitter)
Vishnu Solanki helicopter shot.(Screenshot/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

Baroda batsman emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, Twitter goes berserk - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Solanki, who became a sensation on Twitter for playing an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot against Haryana, brought out the stroke yet again against Tamil Nadu in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'At some point, you won't do well': Former India keeper has advice for Kuldeep

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:50 AM IST
With senior spinner R Ashwin injured and Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out, the opportunity was available for India to include Kuldeep for the fourth Test in Brisbane, but instead, the management decided to hand a debut to Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root.(REUTERS)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root.(REUTERS)
cricket

IND vs ENG: For Joe Root this series could mean more than a ton of Tests

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Among the other famous five, Root has plenty to look forward to in the four-Test series starting in Chennai on February 5. For one, he will be the first to play in his 100th Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England's Moeen Ali.(AP)
File photo of England's Moeen Ali.(AP)
cricket

'Just wanted to get it over': Moeen Ali opens up on battle with Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Recounting the ordeal to reporters in a virtual press conference, Ali said that he would not wish for anyone to go through the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root and Stuart Broad during nets. File(REUTERS)
England's Joe Root and Stuart Broad during nets. File(REUTERS)
cricket

‘He very rarely gets out’: Broad names ‘best English batsman’ against spin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:21 AM IST
In his latest column on Daily Mail, Broad stated that the England captain has managed to reach this milestone in his career just because the latter constantly looked to ‘improve’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd is likely for the second Test between India and England. (Getty Images)
Crowd is likely for the second Test between India and England. (Getty Images)
cricket

After fresh guidelines, 50 percent spectators likely for 2nd India-England Test

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Spectators might be allowed in the second India-England Test in Chennai after the central government's fresh Covid-19 guidelines permitted crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Getty Images)
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Getty Images)
cricket

England plan their India tours very well: Ramiz Raja

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Ramiz Raja believes England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

PCB to formulate policy on vaccination of players

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The government on Sunday sent a special plane of the Pakistan Air Force to China to bring the first batch of the 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav (C) with Gautam Gambhir (L) and Robin Uthappa in IPL 2016.(BCCI)
Kuldeep Yadav (C) with Gautam Gambhir (L) and Robin Uthappa in IPL 2016.(BCCI)
cricket

'He taught me everything': Kuldeep highlights Gambhir's role in his career

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Kuldeep Yadav's journey from being an Under-19 cricketer to becoming a bowler for India wouldn't have been possible without one man – former India batsman and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left-arm spinner M Siddharth grabbed four wickets. (BCCI)
Left-arm spinner M Siddharth grabbed four wickets. (BCCI)
cricket

Highlights: Tamil Nadu beat Baroda to win second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Follow the highlights of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
Marnus Labuschagne(Twitter)
cricket

‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman is extremely happy to the job with the ball for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP