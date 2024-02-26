 ‘Son, at least show me...’: Dhruv Jurel spectacularly fulfils father's wish | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / 'He indirectly said, 'son, at least show me...'': Dhruv Jurel spectacularly fulfils father's wish during 4th Test

'He indirectly said, 'son, at least show me...'': Dhruv Jurel spectacularly fulfils father's wish during 4th Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 26, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Dhruv Jurel produced a fine knock on Day 3, as he notched up a maiden half-century during the fourth Test against England

Dhruv Jurel made a statement with a composed 90-run innings in just his second Test match during Day 3 in Ranchi against England. After reaching his half-century shortly into the start of the third day of the Test, Jurel paid tribute to his father, a Kargil war veteran.

Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Test between India and England(PTI)
Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Test between India and England(PTI)

His innings was more than just a display of skill; it was a soldier's son fulfilling his father's wish while guiding his team out of a challenging situation against a strong England side. Jurel's determination to succeed at the highest level was evident as he shepherded the lower-order batters with unwavering resolve.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jurel gesture with a salute; a mark of respect towards his father, and in the post-match press conference, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed a special conversation with his father before Day 3.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin has 'no expectations' from Sunil Gavaskar's 100th Test request to Rohit Sharma: 'I hope he allows you to…'

"It was for my father. He is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday I spoke and he indirectly said, 'son, at least show me a salute'. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him," Jurel said at the end of his most memorable day in the sport thus far.

Nem Chand, Dhruv Jurel's father, served as a retired Havildar in the armed forces and bravely fought during the Kargil war in 1999 before opting for voluntary retirement.

The 23-year-old Jurel, facing a daunting situation with India at 161 for five, showcased remarkable resilience and composure to stabilise the innings. Initially partnering with Kuldeep Yadav (28), Jurel built a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket alongside the left-arm wrist spinner.

"It's my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. The longer I stay here and make runs the better for me," Jurel said about his gameplan during the media interaction after the third day's play.

In the morning session, Jurel combined forces with debutant Akash Deep to add 40 valuable runs for the ninth wicket. Jurel may have missed his century mark by just 10 runs, but his solid knock helped India narrow the deficit against England to just 46 runs. It would eventually play a key role in the match as India bowled the visitors out for merely 145 in the first innings, thus getting a relatively modest 192-run target to clinch a series win.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live ScoreLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On