'He indirectly said, 'son, at least show me...'': Dhruv Jurel spectacularly fulfils father's wish during 4th Test

Dhruv Jurel made a statement with a composed 90-run innings in just his second Test match during Day 3 in Ranchi against England. After reaching his half-century shortly into the start of the third day of the Test, Jurel paid tribute to his father, a Kargil war veteran. Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Test between India and England(PTI)

His innings was more than just a display of skill; it was a soldier's son fulfilling his father's wish while guiding his team out of a challenging situation against a strong England side. Jurel's determination to succeed at the highest level was evident as he shepherded the lower-order batters with unwavering resolve.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jurel gesture with a salute; a mark of respect towards his father, and in the post-match press conference, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed a special conversation with his father before Day 3.

"It was for my father. He is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday I spoke and he indirectly said, 'son, at least show me a salute'. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him," Jurel said at the end of his most memorable day in the sport thus far.

Nem Chand, Dhruv Jurel's father, served as a retired Havildar in the armed forces and bravely fought during the Kargil war in 1999 before opting for voluntary retirement.

The 23-year-old Jurel, facing a daunting situation with India at 161 for five, showcased remarkable resilience and composure to stabilise the innings. Initially partnering with Kuldeep Yadav (28), Jurel built a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket alongside the left-arm wrist spinner.

"It's my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. The longer I stay here and make runs the better for me," Jurel said about his gameplan during the media interaction after the third day's play.

In the morning session, Jurel combined forces with debutant Akash Deep to add 40 valuable runs for the ninth wicket. Jurel may have missed his century mark by just 10 runs, but his solid knock helped India narrow the deficit against England to just 46 runs. It would eventually play a key role in the match as India bowled the visitors out for merely 145 in the first innings, thus getting a relatively modest 192-run target to clinch a series win.