'I enjoy playing the role of an enforcer’: Lockie Ferguson

Pace thrills. It could be Lockie Ferguson’s calling card. The New Zealand quick is one of the few bowlers in IPL to regularly clock 150 kph. For that unique skill-set, he was chased by several franchises in the auction before going to Gujarat Titans for ₹10 crore. In this interview, Ferguson talks about using extreme pace as a weapon in T20 cricket and his efforts to become a more rounded bowling force.

Excerpts

Q. You were one of the million-dollar men from the auction. Did you follow the bidding?

A. It was a pretty exciting night. It was quite late for us in New Zealand. I was about to go to sleep and got a text from Shane Bond. I couldn’t find the link but followed it on Twitter. It was very exciting to see how many teams were bidding for me. Feels great to be a part of Gujarat Titans, a new side and hopefully in the final stages, we get to play in the Ahmedabad stadium as well.

Q. You were used as an enforcer in the middle overs by KKR. Is that an under-utilized strategy in T20?

A. My role changes with every team. I quite enjoy playing the role of an enforcer. You tend to have a bit more license to go for runs and take wickets. As I have developed my game, I have had to adjust and make sure that I also tick off powerplay and death bowling. Playing in different franchise competitions around the world has been great for my learning curve. With KKR, I bowled a lot through the middle because we were fortunate to have spinners who could bowl in the powerplay. It could be different at Gujarat. So, it’s important to have our group together and for our roles to be nice and clear. Once that is done, it’s a lot easier to put in some good performances.

Q. Is extreme pace a double-edged sword in T20?

A. In the last two IPLs, the quicks have been pretty successful. So, pace has been pretty good. Yes, in India, spin tends to play a major role. Look, with the nature of my role, some nights you are going to get hit for extra runs. That’s the risk you take. But when you take wickets, you can change the game. With the way I have developed my game, hopefully I take more wickets and go for fewer runs. In IPL, you run into opposition that has 11 guys who can hit sixes.

Q. You don’t swing the ball as much. Head, then toe is a common form of attack for you?

A. Noes or toes! (laughing). I am certainly advocating for more bumpers. I have heard some murmurs from the commentators of potentially bringing in two bouncers in an over in T20 which will make things interesting. But look, playing for the Black Caps, when you have so many swing bowlers…I don’t get the new ball. I have had to develop my game in a different way. For me, bounce bowling has been a weapon. Pushing a batter back, creating that hesitation… a bouncer also allows you to get a yorker in.

It's just different styles of bowling. Each team you play amongst and against, you need to adjust ever so slightly. Back home with my domestic side, it’s been great to have the new ball. I have been working on swinging the ball too. But looking at the Gujarat side, Shami will be getting the new ball and how beautifully he swings it.

Q. You bowl toe-crushers very well. But is the margin for error going down?

A. The level of cricket at this point in time, especially in T20 cricket, is extremely challenging. Even in our domestic cricket, young players have no fear and they strike the ball so well. The margin of error is smaller. But at the same time, the pressure on the batter also goes up as scores are reaching high 180s and 200s. If you can bowl dot balls, create that pressure, particularly from both ends, you can get the wickets. But gone are the days when you can blow the stumps by bowling 150 kph. I wish it was still like that. But the batters are so much more skillful these days. The bowlers have to be up to the task and just as skillful.

Q. But on days when you are shattering the stumps, it must be a good feeling?

A. There is no better feeling. They have added the zing bails now and everything lights up. What a great invention that is! Look, bowled is still my favoured wicket to get. That is the benefit sometimes…if you bowl quick when the guys are swinging, it’s an opportunity.

Q. On your slower ball, do you look to bowl it at different speeds because otherwise it becomes distinctly slow to your high speeds?

A. The guys who have played me before potentially pick my cues better than a new batter. I am sure this year too, there will be some new Indian batters who haven’t faced me before. Of course, the Rohits, Virats, Kanes pick it up a lot more. The key for me is to try to bowl it (disguise it) faster than my average quick ball because the moment my arm speed is a bit slower, it’s an obvious cue. When you have the same quick arm fast action, it seems like a quick ball and because of the revs on the ball, you get more drift sometimes and hopefully some turn. It’s a ball I have been developing for some time and on some days, it comes off better than others. But yes, I have been working on some new ones. We will see how they go.

Q. Is Test cricket on your to-do list, or have you reconciled to focusing on white-ball cricket?

A. No, I definitely want to play more Test cricket. I only had one crack at it and it lasted only half a day (versus Australia in Perth, 2019). Hopefully, there will be another opportunity. But at the same time, I know the Black Caps are at the top of their game at the moment. Especially in the fast-bowling department, it’s a tough side to get into. You saw Matt Henry get a man of the series, recently and he has been struggling to get in the side for a few years.

When I reflect on where I am at the moment, I am very privileged to be playing two white-ball formats for my country and the IPL. So, a lot of my focus goes into improving that area of my game. But at the back of my mind, I want to play Test cricket. So should that opportunity come, I will certainly put my hand up. It’s a tough juggling act, to keep yourself on the park and aim for everything.