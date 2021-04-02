‘I know we’re talking about milliseconds’: David Gower reveals why he ‘wouldn’t worry’ about Virat Kohli’s reflexes

Even though Indian skipper Virat Kohli has shown that he is one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket, there still seems to be some doubt due to the lack of hundreds on his resume in the last 2 years. Kohli’s struggle to convert the fifties into hundreds has been much talked about in cricketing circles and the wait continued after the recently-concluded series against England.

Kohli was the highest run-getter for India in the limited-overs series against England but failed to reach the triple-figure mark in the 8 matches he played. So what could be the issue for the Indian run-machine in his quest to reach his 71st international hundred?

READ | IPL 2021: Very optimistic, have a good feeling this time around, says Kohli

Former England skipper David Gower explained why we shouldn’t worry about Kohli as he thinks he will make adjustments to his game. Gower maintained that people shouldn’t think too much regarding 32-year-old Kohli’s reflexes as he is ‘extremely fit’.

“I would doubt if his reflexes have been affected, because one of the things well-publicised about him is he’s extremely fit. He works very hard at his game, so he’s less likely to be affected by any minimal slowing reflexes,” Gower told Telegraph India.

“Secondly, everyone who has ever played the game for any length of time knows that there’s inevitably a readjustment needed later on. I know we’re talking about milliseconds and micro-fractions, but experience, ability, competence and all the rest of the factors that make people as good as they are allow them to overcome these hurdles.

“The great names have always been capable of making those readjustments and scoring more runs towards the end of a long career. So I wouldn’t worry about Virat’s reflexes or his hunger for the game.

“I would most likely put it down to one of those sequences that happens to everyone,” Gower said.

Kohli will now look to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first IPL title when the T20 extravaganzas begin on April 9th.