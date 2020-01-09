I’ll never be able to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes: Hardik Pandya

cricket

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he is looking forward to playing the role of a finisher during the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October-November in Australia this year but when asked about possible comparisons with MS Dhoni, he expressed his admiration for the veteran wicket-keeper and said that he will ‘never be able to fill MS’ shoes’. Hardik, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand. Hardik last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.

“I’ll never be able to fill MS’ shoes, so I don’t even think that way. I’m quite excited about the challenge to be honest. Whatever I do, it will be always for the team you know. It will be one step at the ladder and slowly-slowly that Cup will be there!” Pandya told India Today.

Earlier, Pandya broke his silence on the infamous Koffee with Karan controversy that saw him and fellow cricketer KL Rahul being handed respective sanctions last year. The duo had courted controversy and faced massive backlash on social media following their distasteful remarks on Karan Johar’s chat show.

Hardik spoke regarding the infamous ‘episode’ and said things weren’t in their control in the aftermath of the episode. “We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Hardik said.

Hardik recently also shared a happy news at the start of year 2020 by announcing his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. He took to Instagram to first confirm his relationship with Natasa by uploading a photo with the caption, ‘Starting the new year with my firework.’ A few hours later both Hardik and Natasa posted photos and videos on Instagram in which they announced that their engagement.