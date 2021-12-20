'I think it might be 5-0': Ex-AUS spinner says England bowlers would be 'upset' with Root's comments

Jos Buttler put up a defiant stand but hosts Australia didn't give up to secure a 275-run win on the fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. Getting out hit-wicket was an upsetting end to Buttler's fight, and just after 3.1 overs, Jhye Richardson removed James Anderson to complete his maiden five-wicket haul and seal the win for the hosts.

With the win, Australia have now gone 2-0 up in the five-match series and former spinner Brad Hogg feels England could be wiped by the hosts in the ongoing Ashes. England skipper Joe Root has received some flak for his captaincy and Hogg said that the prolific batter and coach Chris Silverwood will have to "pick this team up."

"I think it might be 5-0 now moving forward with everything going on with England behind the scenes at the moment. The bowlers would be a little bit upset with what Root has said. That might cause a bit of unrest. Root and Silverwood will have to pick this team up. I think they just overplanned. They just looked at the negative scenarios rather than what they have to do moving forward," said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Former England seamer Steve Harmison further pointed out deeper issues and talked about the touring party's batting woes. He identified the current England batting unit as the "weakest" in recent times.

"The issues are much deeper than Root and Silverwood, it is the prioritizing of white-ball cricket. Whenever we lose the Ashes, we always blame county cricket but that's not the case. County cricket will continue to produce great players. This is the weakest batting unit England have had in a long long time. That is something that needs rectifying pretty soon," he said.

Following the defeat in Adelaide, Root blamed the bowlers for not bowling fuller in the Test. Harmison, however, said the bowlers had a poor outing because of dropped catches.

"If I was one of the bowlers in the England camp, I think I'd have torn a strip off Root in the dressing room. Root mentioned in the post-match presentation that the bowlers did not bowl full and I'd be saying that the 10 times you bowl full enough, we made Australian batsmen nick it and we've gone on to drop those catches. England are bowling full enough, they are creating catches but we are dropping them," he further said.

Skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood are confirmed to return as Australia will look to win the Boxing Day Test and gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.