I used to tell Babar, 'you've to win matches every time...': Ramiz Raja reveals chat with PAK captain over unhappy fans

With Babar Azam in poor form, Pakistan had a bittersweet ending to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign as they lost to Sri Lanka in the final. The Pakistan captain performed poorly in the game, managing to register only five runs off six balls, taking his tournament tally to only 68 runs from six outings in the continental showpiece. Although the 27-year-old did find some momentum in the 1st T20I vs England on Tuesday, it wasn't enough as Pakistan lost by six wickets in Karachi. With many fans and experts criticising the swashbuckling batter for his recent form, he has received support from PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who asked everyone to back the Pakistan captain. Defending Babar, he said, "This team played Asia Cup final, beat India so they should be given some time. Bad performance in one or two matches should be given away."

The former cricketer also explained that fans have a weak memory. He said, "I used to tell Babar Azam, fans' memory is too weak. You have to win matches every time to keep them intact."

Recently, Babar also received support from Mahela Jayawardene, who felt Pakistan missed his form in Asia Cup, but he also stated that all good players go through a lean patch and come back stronger. Having some advice for Babar, the legendary player said, "When you have a quality player like that, try and not put pressure on him. I’m sure there would have been a lot of discussion about his form in the Asia Cup and all that. But leading into the World Cup, you want your best player to be confident and relaxed, going into the World Cup."

"So as long as they are not putting undue pressure on him, that’s the important thing. Being the captain and being the best batsman in your team, it is not an easy task. That’s something that he has to live up to," he further added. Jayawardene also explained that Babar will need to separate his captaincy responsibilities from his batting form, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

