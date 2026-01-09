‘I won’t be told what to do’: Brendon McCullum tells ECB despite England's Ashes horror

England head coach Brendon McCullum has clarified his stance on outside influence following the Ashes setback, in which England lost the five-Test series 4-1. His methods have come under close scrutiny following the tour, particularly as England struggled to match Australia’s intensity in challenging conditions. The much-debated Bazball approach came unstuck at key moments, with aggressive batting often tipping into recklessness and costing the side dearly. The criticism has been sharper given that Australia managed the series without Josh Hazlewood throughout, while captain Pat Cummins featured in only one of the five Tests, exposing England’s inability to capitalise despite those absences. Brendon McCullum bristles at criticism after Ashes debacle. (REUTERS)

McCullum addressed questions around guidance and accountability in the wake of England’s Ashes defeat, stressing his openness to support while maintaining faith in his methods. The England head coach also spoke about self-reflection, emphasising the importance of evaluating his own decisions as he seeks to move the team forward.

"I am not against assistance but have a firm belief in how to get the best out of these players," McCullum told BBC Test Match Special.

"I will look at it individually and say 'what could I have done better?'" he added.

McCullum offered a frank take on leadership and autonomy while discussing England’s direction after the Ashes. Amid growing uncertainty over his future, the head coach emphasised his independence in decision-making while acknowledging room for improvement, signalling a readiness to address shortcomings without straying from his core principles.

"Am I for being told what to do? Of course I am not. But at the same time I'm not thinking there won't be areas to improve," he added.

“England's record certainly improved from what it was” The former New Zealand captain reflected on the state of England’s Test team when he first took over and the journey since. He spoke about tapping into the depth of talent, support and tradition within English cricket to strengthen the side despite wider challenges facing the game.

"When I took the job on I remember the situation England were in. I felt it was a great opportunity to use the resource, talent, support base and history that sits in English cricket to ensure the Test side, while there are challenges which are hitting the game all around the world with franchise cricket etc, are still able to get the best players possible who can get excited to come on tour. Over the last three and a half years with Stokesy and myself, our record is what it is. It has certainly improved from what it was. Whether it is at the levels we all want, probably not, but it doesn't mean we can't get there," he added.