ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Indian batsman KL Rahul has retained his second spot with 816 rating points in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has moved one spot to attain the sixth spot with a rating of 697.
Meanwhile, New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and opener Martin Guptill made significant gains in the ranking list. Conway's unbeaten 99 in the Christchurch opener has helped him gain 46 spots and reach 17th position after just eight matches. Guptill, on the other hand, has gained three slots to reach the 11th position after his knock of 97 in Dunedin.
In what is a chance for both sides to prepare for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and had some other fine performances too that resulted in significant gains for their players.
ALSO READ | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
Glenn Philips and Jimmy Neesham have moved up in the list for batsmen while Tim Southee (up to one place to sixth), Mitchell Santner (up to two places to seventh), Ish Sodhi (up to three places to 11th), and Trent Boult (up 24 places to 49th) have progressed in the bowlers' list.
For Australia, Marcus Stoinis’s knock of 78 in the second match sees him gain 77 places to reach 110th position. Matthew Wade (up from 132nd to 118th) among batsmen and Jhye Richardson (re-entered at 115th) among bowlers are the others to gain from the mid-series update as per the new system which sees a weekly update for all women's player rankings on Tuesday and those for men on Wednesday.
(With ANI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go under auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission
- Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington full scorecard
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox