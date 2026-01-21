IND vs NZ LIVE Updates: Ishan Kishan poised for comeback while Shreyas Iyer waits in the wings

Live

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score IND vs NZ: Follow Latest Updates

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score IND vs NZ: The dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup begins today with the T20I series against New Zealand. It's the final opportunity for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav to try and test their team combination ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper's form remains a major concern for the team at the moment, as he has scored just 244 runs across his last 22 innings in the format, dating back to October 2024, without a single fifty. India desperately needs him to bounce back in form before the T20 World Cup, as his dry patch has definitely impacted India's ultra-attacking batting approach in recent times. Attention will also be on Ishan Kishan, who is set to slot in at number three with Tilak Varma unavailable. The game marks his return to the side, and it is a timely chance for the left-hander to remind everyone of his quality at the international level. Kishan will be keen to make an immediate impact and strengthen his case going forward. With an explosive top order already in place, India are likely to revert to their aggressive batting template, looking to seize control early and keep the opposition under constant pressure from the very first over. With Mitchell Santner back and Jacob Duffy included, New Zealand shape up as a serious challenge for India. The batting still boasts proven names such as Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, adding depth and experience. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, New Zealand have enjoyed a strong run in the format, winning 13 of the 21 T20 internationals they have played. Meanwhile, the T20Is will see several key Indian players back in action after sitting out the ODI leg. Hardik Pandya returns to the fold, offering the flexibility and balance that is central to India’s T20 plans, while Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback significantly boosts the bowling attack. Their availability allows the team to fine-tune combinations without compromising depth. Adding another layer of intrigue is Varun Chakravarthy, whose mystery spin remains largely untested by New Zealand. His inclusion gives India a potential game-changer, especially in the middle overs, and could tilt the contest in their favour. India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy ...Read More

