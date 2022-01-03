‘No score is bigger than friendship’: Fans brutally troll Pujara and Rahane after yet another flop show

The poor show by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued in 2022 as the duo were dismissed cheaply in the ongoing Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Pujara, who stayed in the middle for 33 deliveries, was dismissed on 3 by Duanne Oliver and the pacer followed it up by removing Ajinkya Rahane on golden duck in the consecutive ball.

Their dismissals put India on backfoot as India reached 53/3 at Lunch on Day 1.

Both Pujara and Rahane have received backlash for their recent form and so was the case on Monday. The fans didn't take much time to express their displeasure at the duo's performance and were brutally trolled on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another. ❤ #SAvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 3, 2022

Repeat after me:



Thank You Rahane — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 3, 2022

Rahane got a chance after Shreyas Iyer did THIS on his debut. Cant make sense of anything anymore pic.twitter.com/fMODc6CYdR — MGT ERA🇮🇳 🇿🇦 #PuraneOut (@awkdipti) January 3, 2022

Thank You Ajinkya Rahane and Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara🙏🏻



BFFs Should Retire Together 💆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/POmsOIKB7T — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) January 3, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has failed to perform on a consistent basis since 2020. Failures after Failures. 😑



Whole India to Them:#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wuZclzRPBU — Nitesh Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Nitesh_Chauhan7) January 3, 2022

Apart from the duo, India also lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in the opening session. The opener who started well was dismissed on 26, which included five fours.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli is not part of the contest as Hanuma Vihari comes in place of the 33-year-old. In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul is leading the unit and Jasprit Bumrah was elevated as the vice-captain.

