IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Joe Root's friendly chat by the pitchside during India vs England first Test gets Twitter talking
Virat Kohli and Joe Root chat during the India vs England first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root chat during the India vs England first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Joe Root's friendly chat by the pitchside during India vs England first Test gets Twitter talking

India vs England: Joe Root and Virat Kohli’s friendly tete-a-tete during the Chennai Test got Twitter talking as netizens loved the brief moment during the Test match.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:21 PM IST

If Virat Kohli is the cynosure of India’s batting line-up then Joe Root is India’s most prized scalp in the England unit. Both Kohli and Root know they have to outdo each other in the four-match Test series as that is certain to have bearings on the outcome of it. That battle, however, has had no bearings on their relationships as the India and England captains were seen having a chat during England’s first innings on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai.

Root and Kohli’s friendly tete-a-tete got Twitter talking as netizens loved the brief moment during the Test match.

It happened during the 34th over of the England innings when Kohli, standing at short mid-on, was seen having a chat with Root, who was standing at the non-striker’s end.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kohli and Root's chat in the middle


Root had walked out to bat after Jasprit Bumrah got young Lawrence for a duck at the stroke of lunch.

Root and Sibley put together a solid stand after the two wickets to take England to 140 for 2 at Tea in Chennai.

The England captain is playing in his 100th Test match.

“A big congratulations to Joe, playing 100 Tests is no small achievement and he can be very proud of this journey," said Kohli, on the eve of the 1st Test.

"I have good memories of watching Joe come on to the international scene and he probably got off to a headstart compared to the other three in that group of four. He's someone who has really become that face of England's batting over the years,” Kohli added.

"The talk of 'big four' is all created by the media, but as an international cricketer you understand impact players when you see them and Joe has been one of them for a while now. As opposition you always try and disrupt the opposition batting plans and, when we play England, Joe is always that vital wicket that we look to get early on in the innings.

"That is a compliment to his game, to the longevity and consistency over so many years. Hopefully, in the future we can sit down and have a nice long chat about how our journeys have gone and playing each other over so many years," Kohli said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england joe root virat kohli
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1(Twitter)
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1(Twitter)
cricket

1st Test Day 1 Live: England go past 200, Root approaches century

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:51 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: A century stand between England captain Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley for the third wicket has given control to England on the first day of the first Test against India in Chennai. Earlier, England won the toss & opted to bat.
READ FULL STORY
Indian head coach Ravi Shastri with the team.(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian head coach Ravi Shastri with the team.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Bio-bubble mentally draining': Shastri says 'couple of weekoffs must' post IPL

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Joining in the chorus is India head coach Ravi Shastri. Speaking in an interaction on Star Sports, Shastri said that the players need at least a couple of weeks off after IPL 2021, as staying in the bubble takes a toll on players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.(Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.(Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir explains why he would have picked Siraj over Ishant in 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:06 PM IST
India vs England: But Siraj has played only three Tests, and Ishant Sharma has played 97 Tests. Despite the former's lack of experience, Gambhir said that Team India should have allowed Ishant to regain his fitness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England opener Dom Sibley in action in 1st Test against India(Twitter/ICC)
England opener Dom Sibley in action in 1st Test against India(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

India vs England: Dom Sibley offers strong resistance with hard fought fifty

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Chennai Test: The England opener mixed caution with textbook stroke play to bring up his fourth Test half-century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli in the first Test against England in Chennai(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli in the first Test against England in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

'One of India's finest new-ball bowlers': Manjrekar's stunning tweet goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar summed it up in his tweet when he referred to Ravichandran Ashwin as ‘one of India’s finest new-ball bowlers’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(Getty Images)
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Stay strong': Cricket fraternity questions Kuldeep's omission from playing XI

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST
When the playing XI was announced for the first Test by skipper Kohli, Nadeem made it into the team along with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, but Kuldeep was left out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Bumrah goes past Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:17 AM IST
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah was included in the playing XI for the first Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

Swann explains how Eng focussed too much on Ashes instead of 'best team' India

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:52 PM IST
One of the last teams to beat India at home was England in 2012. Led by Alaistair Cook, England managed to win the Test series 2-1. Former England captain Michael Vaughan even labelled that win bigger than the Ashes win in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Joe Root chat during the India vs England first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root chat during the India vs England first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Twitter reacts to Kohli-Root's friendly chat by pitchside during Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:21 PM IST
India vs England: Joe Root and Virat Kohli’s friendly tete-a-tete during the Chennai Test got Twitter talking as netizens loved the brief moment during the Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns on Day 1 of India vs England first Test(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns on Day 1 of India vs England first Test(BCCI)
cricket

'Would've picked him any day': Gambhir 'massively surprised' with India's XI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Explaining his reasons for calling India’s selection ‘a massive surprise,’ Gautam Gambhir said Kuldeep Yadav can turn it both ways and would have been an asset for India in the first Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England openers gave the team a solid start.(BCCI)
England openers gave the team a solid start.(BCCI)
cricket

Sibley, Burns achieve major feat against India on Day 1 of Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Doing so, Burns and Sibley became the first visiting opening pair to put up a fifty stand in India in 13 Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Men's Test Captain Joe Root,(PTI)
England Men's Test Captain Joe Root,(PTI)
cricket

Why Joe Root & co. are wearing black armbands in Chennai - EXPLAINED

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:01 AM IST
The gesture was made by Joe Root and co. to pay respect to international war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who had passed away at the age of 100 earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Men's Test Captain Joe Root.(PTI)
England Men's Test Captain Joe Root.(PTI)
cricket

Joe Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The stylish right-hander was handed the special cap by star all-rounder Stokes prior to the start of the Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
cricket

Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:51 AM IST
In his latest video, Chopra said that Anderson is a kind of bowler who may not be as fast as his younger days but has the ability to take wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP