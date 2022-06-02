India cricketer Deepak Chahar marries girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj, shares photo with romantic note

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar got hitched with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra on Wednesday. Chahar shared the photo of his marriage with a heartfelt note for Jaya. "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Chahar wrote. Chahar also received blessings from cricketers Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria and cousin Rahul Chahar.

During last year's IPL in Dubai, Chahar's theatrical proposal to Jaya had gone viral on social media. Chahar was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend's finger. who was in the stands, and then hugging her in the viral videos that flocked the internet. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder had pulled off the surprising act after the CSK lost to PBKS in that match in IPL 2021.

Chahar is currently nursing a back injury that had ruled him out of the entire IPL 2022. The right-handed batter and right-arm pacer had hurt his back in the T20I series against the West Indies. Since then he has spent months at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru working on his fitness.

He was bought back in the mega auction by CSK for a whopping ₹14 crore. Chahar's stocks rose rapidly after his splendid performances with the bat and ball in South Africa but the all-rounder could not play a single match for the four-time champions this year.

CSK had a season to forget in IPL 2022. Starting from the captaincy juggle between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to the injuries and loss of form for a number of their key players hampered their chances. The Dhoni-led side failed to make it to the playoff for only the second time in the history of the tournament.

With only four wins in 14 league matches, CSK finished with 8 points and ended up in the 9th spot in the points beating wooden-spooners Mumbai Indians by net run rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON