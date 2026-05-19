India squad for Afghanistan series LIVE Updates: Bumrah's workload call awaits as Rohit, Hardik fitness worries linger
India squad for Afghanistan series LIVE Updates: India will announce their squad for the Afghanistan series. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's fitness concerns loom over the call, along with Jasprit Bumrah's workload management. Yashasvi Jaiswal waits a call in the ODI team.
India squad announcement live
India squad Announcement Live: India's next selection meeting arrives amid a deceptively small series that carries a much larger shadow. The senior men's team selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to pick India's squads today for the home assignment against Afghanistan, which begins with a one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6, followed by three ODIs in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai. On paper, it is a four-match bilateral series after the IPL. In reality, it is the first major checkpoint in India's post-IPL planning, with workload, format priorities and the road to the next ODI World Cup all entering the room together. ...Read More
The sharpest focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah. With the Test not part of the World Test Championship cycle and the IPL squeezing the recovery window, India must decide whether their premier fast bowler needs protection, rhythm, or a carefully limited role across formats. Shubman Gill is expected to lead the side, but the larger intrigue sits around the support cast. KL Rahul remains central to the wicketkeeper-batter plan, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have pushed themselves into the conversation. Rishabh Pant's place, after an uneven IPL, could come under scrutiny. The spin-bowling all-rounder slot also has weight, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel placed in a debate that is no longer just about reputation but about ODI tempo and future use.
There will be eyes on the calls taken around Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, too. While Rohit Sharma remained unavailable for a major part of the IPL 2026 with an injury sustained at the beginning of the tournament, Hardik Pandya has not featured for the Mumbai Indians in the last few games.
India squad Announcement Live: The Hardik Pandya call
India squad Announcement Live: Hardik Pandya's selection call may be shaped by the back-spasm issue that disrupted his IPL 2026 season. The Mumbai Indians captain missed matches during a critical phase, inlcuding games against the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challenegers Bengaluru, and later stayed back in Mumbai instead of travelling with the squad to the Dharamsala. Reports said he had returned to training, but his match availability still remained uncertain.
That leaves the selectors with a careful call. Hardik remains India's most important pace-bowling all-rounder in white-ball cricket, but Afghanistan's ODIs may test whether India want to rush him back for rhythm or give him more recovery time before heavier assignments.
India squad Announcement Live: Rohit Sharma's fitness is a concern
India squad Announcement Live: Rohit Sharma's fitness is one of the key subplots before India's squad call. The India opener suffered a hamstring issue during MI's IPL 2026 campaign and missed six matches, a run that hurt MI's balance and forced repeated changes. He did return strongly, scoring a match-winning half-century against Lucknow Super Giants, but the selectors will still have to weight match fitness against workload risk.
With Rohit now playing only ODIs for India, Afghanistan's three-match series should have been a natural restart point. The question is whether want to use it for rhythm, or protect him if there us any lingering concern before the longer 2027 World Cup planning begins.
India squad Announcement Live: Jasprit Bumrah in focus
India squad Announcement Live: Hello and welcome!!! BCCI is all set to announce the squad for the Afghanistan series.
The biggest decision centres on Jaspirt Bumrah, who usage could define the tone of the selection. the wicketkeeper's slot, the spin all-rounder balance and the middle-order options will also be watched closely. Afghanistan's visit gives India a manageable opponent on paper, but the squad could reveal how bold the selectors are willing to be before the next major cycle gathers pace.