India squad for Bangladesh T20Is soon: No Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, Samson first choice; Hardik Pandya to return

Jitesh Sharma is emerging as a strong contender to secure the position of the second wicketkeeper in the Indian T20 team led by Suryakumar Yadav, set to face Bangladesh in a series of three T20Is starting on October 6 in Gwalior, reported news agency PTI. The team announcement is anticipated within the week. The subsequent T20Is will unfold in New Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and 12, respectively. Indian batsman Sanju Samson in action(AP)

With Rishabh Pant concentrating on 10 Tests this season, Sanju Samson is poised to be India's leading wicketkeeper in the Bangladesh T20Is. Jitesh, hailing from Vidarbha, is reportedly leading the race for the second wicketkeeper spot, outpacing Ishan Kishan. Kishan's inclusion in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup suggests a possible delay in his return to international cricket.

The Test series against New Zealand, starting October 16 in Bengaluru, might see key players such as Shubman Gill, Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah being rested as part of a workload management strategy. Some players will be unavailable due to their participation in the Irani Cup between Rest of India and Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.

Players in Zimbabwe tour to be considered again

Players who were part of the tour to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July are likely to be considered again. In the absence of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma is expected to make a return, although it's uncertain who will open with him if both Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are rested.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, leading the Rest of India team, faces scheduling challenges with the Irani Cup ending just before the Bangladesh T20Is. There's speculation that Jaiswal might play the first T20I, while Gaikwad could join for the remaining matches after the Irani Cup.

Hardik Pandya, alongside Shivam Dube, is preparing for a comeback to the national team. Players like Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi, who participated in the Zimbabwe series, are expected to be included in the squad. Harshit Rana, who traveled to Zimbabwe as a backup pacer, might also get an opportunity.