India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell does an MS Dhoni, pulls off perfect helicopter shot - Watch

Glenn Maxwell has pulled off a near-identical impression of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

The Australian all-rounder has proven himself to be a very good impersonator, having imitated South African legend AB De Villiers as well as fellow countrymen Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Ricky Ponting in the past. The latest instalment of his impersonation features Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot.

While filming the effort, Maxwell recounted an instance when he dropped Dhoni off a James Faulkner delivery only for the Indian stalwart to send the next ball out of the ground for a 115-metre six.

With MS Dhoni joining the India ODI squad in Australia, enjoy @Gmaxi_32's impression of the great man!@BKTtires | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IQBT81tndr — Direct Hit (@directhitau) January 8, 2019

“Indian legend MS Dhoni. Unfortunately, there was a game where I dropped him. Then he played this next shot and hit it out of the stadium. Felt really good after that. He hit it 115 metres out of the ground. I think it was off James Faulkner’s bowling as well. Oh dear,” Maxwell said.

The 30-year-old, who has earned eight Test caps, missed out on selection in the recently-concluded Test series against India. The visitors went on to record a historic 2-1 series win as the Australian batting line up struggled to contain Indian bowlers.

Maxwell, however, will be back for the one-day international series that starts on 12 January at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Dhoni also makes his return to international cricket after a long break and will be eager to cement his place in the Indian team ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen if Maxwell attempts the helicopter shot during the upcoming India series.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 10:33 IST