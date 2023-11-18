India vs Australia in the World Cup: How the rivalry has panned out over the decades

It is Australia and India who meet in the final of the 2023 World Cup. The tournament has thus come full circle for both sides and for India in particular, they might feel the same in other ways as well. Australia and India had faced each other in their opening game in Chennai. At the time, India had managed to beat them by six wickets despite three wickets inside the the first two overs. India and Australia have faced each other just once before in the final of a World Cup (Getty Images)

Moreover, this will be the second time that Australia face India in the final of a World Cup. The first was back in 2003 and was also the first final for India in this century. However, they, or hardly any other team in the tournament, were no match for Ricky Ponting's world beating side. The situation is quite different this time, with India looking as dominant in this tournament a the Aussies did back then and the latter almost coming back from the dead after losing their first two matches.

The two sides have faced each other a total of 150 times in ODIs. Australia have won 83 of then and India 57. They have faced each other 13 times in the World Cup. Australia have won eight times and India have won five. Let's take a brief look at the matches between India and Australia over the years in the World Cup.

June 13, 1983 - Australia win by 162 runs in Nottingham

The first time ever that India and Australia faced each other in a World Cup game was in 1983. Australia won the toss and chose to bat, going on to score 320/9 thanks to Trevor Chappell's 110. India captain Kapil Dev took five wickets and then top scored with a whirlwind 40 in 27. But India were all out for 158 and lost the match by 162 runs.

June 20, 1983 - India win by 118 runs in Chelmsford

The two sides later met once again in the tournament and this time, India were on the right side of the result. Kapil Dev won the toss and chose to bat first. Yashpal Sharma top scored with 40 runs and India were all out for 247. Four-wicket hauls from Madan Lal and Roger Binny then helped India blow away the Australians for 129 runs and win the match by 118 runs.

October 9, 1987 - Australia win by 1 run in Chennai

The two sides had played the famous tied Test at the Chepauk just a little over a year earlier than that and they ended up playing yet another classic. A 110 from Geoff Marsh helped Australia set up a score of 270/6. India seemed to be cruising towards victory during the second-wicket stand between Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Navjot Singh Sidhu. But Srikkanth fell and that started a collapse. It all came down to India needing two to win off the last ball and Maninder Singh was on strike. He ended up being cleaned up by Steve Waugh and Australia won the thriller by one run.

October 22, 1987 - India win by 56 runs

India got their revenge later in the tournament when the sides met again in Delhi. India batted first and scored 289/6. Mohammed Azharuddin, who had scored an unbeaten 54 off 45, took three wickets, as did Maninder Singh and India won the match by 56 runs.

March 1, 1992 - Australia win by 1 run in Brisbane

Rain had forced this match to be turned into a 47-over-a-side contest. This meant that while Australia scored 237/9 batting first, India's target was revised to 236. It came down to India needing four to win off the last ball with Javagal Srinath on strike and Venkatapathy Raju at the other end. Srinath swung for it and Waugh ended dropping it but put in a gun throw from the boundary. Raju was run out as India attempted a third run and Australia took the game by a run.

February 27, 1996 - Australia win by 16 runs in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

Australia batted first and Mark Waugh's 126 off 135 helped them reach a score of 258. Sachin Tendulkar scored 90 in 84 balls for India while Sanjay Manjrekar made 62 but there was hardly any contribution from anyone else. India ended up losing the match by 16 runs.

June 4, 1999 - Australia win by 77 runs in London (The Oval)

Mark Waugh scored 83 in 99 as Australia batted first and scored 282/6. The Indian batting lineup floundered. While Ajay Jadeja scored an unbeaten 100 in 138 balls and Robin Singh made 75 in 94, they were the only two who did not get out for a single digit score from the Indian side. Glenn McGrath ended with figures of 3/34 and Australia won the match by 77 runs.

February 15, 2003 - Australia win by nine wickets in Centurion

The first of just two matches India would lose in this tournament on the way to the finals, India batted first and crumbled against the combined might of McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie. Lee and Gillespie took three wickets each while McGrath took one as India were all out for 125. Australia lost just one wicket, chasing the target down in 22.2 overs.

March 23, 2003 - Australia win by 125 runs in Johannesburg

India's first World Cup final since 2003 and the first time Australia were facing them in the summit clash of this tournament. Captain Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 in 121 balls as Australia batted first and scored 359/2. India put up a commendable effort in chasing the mammoth total but they never really stood a chance, losing by 125 runs.

March 24, 2011 - India win by five wickets in Ahmedabad

Yuvraj Singh's all-round excellence helped India beat Australia in the World Cup for the first time since 1983. Captain Ponting was the top scorer once again with 104 in 118 balls while Yuvraj, R Ashwin and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Australia scored 260/6. Half centuries then came from Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj, who was unbeaten on 57 and India won the match by five wickets.

March 26, 2015 - Australia win by 95 runs in Sydney

This time, the two sides faced each other in the semi-final of the World Cup. Steve Smith scored 105 in 93 as Australia scored 328 for the loss of seven wickets. Captain MS Dhoni scored a run-a-ball 65 but his team was wiped away by Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc and James Faulkner. India were all out for 233 and Australia won by 95 runs. They went on to win their fifth World Cup title.

June 9, 2019 - India win by 36 runs in London (The Oval)

Shikhar Dhawan scored 117 in 109 balls while captain Virat Kohli made 82 in 77 as India made 352 for the loss of 5 wickets batting first at The Oval. Australia made a good fist in chasing the big total down with David Warner, Smith and Alex Carey scoring half-centuries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each as Australia were 316 all out. India won the match by 36 runs.

October 8, 2023 - India win by six wickets

The opening match of this tournament seems to have set the tone from a bowling perspective for India. Australia batted first and all six of the bowlers India used picked at least one wicket. Australia were all out for 199 but then India were hit by Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer all falling for ducks inside the first two overs. Kohli and KL Rahul then pieced together a 165-run partnership that all but ended Australia's chances of pulling off an unlikely win. Kohli scored 85 while Rahul was unbeaten on 97.

