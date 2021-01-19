Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane
Thank goodness for helmets in the modern game. Cheteshwar Pujara wouldn’t have been on the field to celebrate India’s historic win if it wasn't for his protective gear. Instead, he would have been in the hospital for serious treatment. As he held up a fortress under siege on the final day of the Gabba Test, the Australian bowling attack unleashed an absolute barrage of short balls aimed at his body. It was reminiscent of Michael Holding hammering away at Brian Close during the West Indies tour of England in 1976, immortalized in the documentary Fire in Babylon.
Like Close, Pujara will end the day with bruises all over his body--symbols of the nearly immoveable resilience he offered in the face of fiery Aussie fast bowling desperate for a win.
ALSO READ | 'Don't know how to describe this': Emotional Ajinkya Rahane struggles to find words after India beat Australia
He took hits to the head, the elbows, the hands, and ribs. At least ten balls thudded into him through his 211-ball innings. One snorter from Josh Hazlewood whiplashed through his body like a knockout punch from a heavyweight boxer, and sent his helmet visor flying. When he was on 26, he almost had a finger broken by Cummins; it was the one-hit that felled him and needed immediate medical attention, but he grimaced and carried on.
It was what was needed to negate the world's No 1 bowler from scything through the Indian batting line up. It was also Pujara's slowest 50. On 56, he finally succumbed to a ball that nipped sharply back at him and trapped him in front of the wicket. Cummins had finally got his man, but it was too late.
In the middle, Pujara entirely eschewed the pull shot. Balls he could not duck or sway away from, he simply allowed those to hit him on the helmet. Perhaps he remembered his mistimed hook from outside the off-stump against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test last year; India lost their advantage in that Test after his fall and went on to lose it and the series.
ALSO READ | BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia
“In my entire career, I wouldn't have played that shot. I don’t know why I played it. It was just a reaction. Usually, I don’t pull the ball from that wide of the off-stump,” he had said in an earlier interview. “It’s the biggest regret I have.”
He has made up for the regret at Brisbane. He has the marks to show for it. And, the Indian dressing room no longer questions his batting speed. “Credit to Pujara the way he batted. The way he handled the pressure, it was magnificent,” captain Ajinkya Rahane said in the post-match presentation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It was about having that character and fighting spirit on the field: Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant has silenced his critics forever, says coach Tarak Sinha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed
- India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shardul has shown good temperament while batting, says mentor Dinesh Lad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England test plans not rocket science, says coach Silverwood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitterati thank Dravid for grooming youngsters after India's win in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Lyon after for 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paine rubbishes retirement talks, wants to lead Australia despite loss to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox