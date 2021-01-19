IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane
Cheteshwar Pujara struck by a short ball from Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
Cheteshwar Pujara struck by a short ball from Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane

India vs Australia: Like Close, Pujara will end the day with bruises all over his body--symbols of the nearly immoveable resilience he offered in the face of fiery Aussie fast bowling desperate for a win.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Thank goodness for helmets in the modern game. Cheteshwar Pujara wouldn’t have been on the field to celebrate India’s historic win if it wasn't for his protective gear. Instead, he would have been in the hospital for serious treatment. As he held up a fortress under siege on the final day of the Gabba Test, the Australian bowling attack unleashed an absolute barrage of short balls aimed at his body. It was reminiscent of Michael Holding hammering away at Brian Close during the West Indies tour of England in 1976, immortalized in the documentary Fire in Babylon.

Like Close, Pujara will end the day with bruises all over his body--symbols of the nearly immoveable resilience he offered in the face of fiery Aussie fast bowling desperate for a win.

ALSO READ | 'Don't know how to describe this': Emotional Ajinkya Rahane struggles to find words after India beat Australia

He took hits to the head, the elbows, the hands, and ribs. At least ten balls thudded into him through his 211-ball innings. One snorter from Josh Hazlewood whiplashed through his body like a knockout punch from a heavyweight boxer, and sent his helmet visor flying. When he was on 26, he almost had a finger broken by Cummins; it was the one-hit that felled him and needed immediate medical attention, but he grimaced and carried on.

It was what was needed to negate the world's No 1 bowler from scything through the Indian batting line up. It was also Pujara's slowest 50. On 56, he finally succumbed to a ball that nipped sharply back at him and trapped him in front of the wicket. Cummins had finally got his man, but it was too late.

In the middle, Pujara entirely eschewed the pull shot. Balls he could not duck or sway away from, he simply allowed those to hit him on the helmet. Perhaps he remembered his mistimed hook from outside the off-stump against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test last year; India lost their advantage in that Test after his fall and went on to lose it and the series.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

“In my entire career, I wouldn't have played that shot. I don’t know why I played it. It was just a reaction. Usually, I don’t pull the ball from that wide of the off-stump,” he had said in an earlier interview. “It’s the biggest regret I have.”

He has made up for the regret at Brisbane. He has the marks to show for it. And, the Indian dressing room no longer questions his batting speed. “Credit to Pujara the way he batted. The way he handled the pressure, it was magnificent,” captain Ajinkya Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheteshwar pujara josh hazlewood india vs australia
app
Close
e-paper
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter)
Photo of India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter)
cricket

It was about having that character and fighting spirit on the field: Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Rahane did exceptionally well in galvanising the squad after regular skipper Virat Kohli headed back home on paternity leave following the debacle in the first Test at Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
India vs Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting the winning runs to defeat Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
Rishabh Pant celebrates after hitting the winning runs to defeat Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane,(AP)
cricket

Pant has silenced his critics forever, says coach Tarak Sinha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Pant, 89 not out off 138 balls, took on the fearsome Australian attack head-on with an innings of utmost maturity to power India to a three-wicket win on a challenging fifth-day track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
cricket

'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Australia head coach Justin Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (PTI)
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (PTI)
cricket

India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
India's Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at The Gabba on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

Shardul has shown good temperament while batting, says mentor Dinesh Lad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Shardul took three wickets in Australia's first innings and then top-scored with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rear-guard action on the third day to keep India in contention in the fourth Test which they eventually won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
cricket

England test plans not rocket science, says coach Silverwood

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:22 PM IST
England completed a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first test in Galle on Monday and finish the series at the same venue with the second fixture starting on Friday, before they head to India for four more matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dravid is worried for India’s domestic cricket.(AFP)
Rahul Dravid is worried for India’s domestic cricket.(AFP)
cricket

Twitterati thank Dravid for grooming youngsters after India's win in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Soon after the Indian players lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid began trending on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane presents signed jersey to Nathan Lyon(Screeengrab)
Ajinkya Rahane presents signed jersey to Nathan Lyon(Screeengrab)
cricket

WATCH: Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Lyon after for 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Towards the end of the presentation, India stand-in captain Rahane called Australia off-spinner to the podium to present him a singed Indian Test jersey. Rahane said it was to honour Lyon for playing his 100th Test for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
Australia Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Paine rubbishes retirement talks, wants to lead Australia despite loss to India

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Tim Paine said his focus now is on winning Australia's next test series against South Africa — likely to be in March — and on the team's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in England later in the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman(Twitter)
File photo of Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Bihar finished with five wins from as many matches and topped the group with 20 points, followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland (both 18 points).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
Haryana topped the Elite Group E points table after winning all their five matches.(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Put in to bat, Haryana rode on Shivam Chauhan’s 59 and a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia (41 not out off 26 balls) to post a big total of 198/6. Later, their bowlers held their nerves to restrict Kerala to 194/6 and eke out a narrow win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
Australia captain Tim Paine(AP)
cricket

'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine said India outplayed them and deserved to win the series. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side beat Australia by 3 wickets in Brisbane to take the series 2-1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP