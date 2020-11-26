India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on verge of achieving huge milestone in ODIs

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:59 IST

There are a number of records that Virat Kohli is projected to break in his cricket career. The India run-machine has been on a tear for the past 6-7 years, scoring a plethora of runs while winning matches for his team. The format doesn’t even matter as Kohli is one of the top scorers in all the formats of the game. However, it is in ODI cricket that Kohli has been incredibly prolific.

The Indian skipper is currently six centuries away from Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds in the 50-over format. Kohli has scored 43 tons in 248 matches at an outstanding average of 59.3. Kohli is also just 133 runs away from completing 12,000 runs in ODIs and can achieve the feat in the ODI series against Australia.

He will become the sixth cricketer to reach this landmark in ODIs while being the first cricketer to achieve this feat in less than 300 innings. Kohli will lead India in the 1st ODI when they play Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Kohli made a huge decision ahead of the Australia series to take paternal leave after the first Test in Adelaide. It meant that Kohli will miss the remainder of the three Tests in Australia, something that has become a topic of discussion in cricketing circles.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that it has granted paternity leave to Indian captain Kohli, who will return from Team India’s upcoming tour of Australia after the first Test. The BCCI in an official release confirmed that Kohli had informed the board about his plans to return home for the birth of his first child.

“At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” BCCI’s release stated.