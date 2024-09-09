India vs Bangladesh burning questions: Why has Jasprit Bumrah been demoted? Will Sarfaraz Khan feature in Playing XI?

It's been way too long since the Indian cricket team played the ODI series in Sri Lanka. But finally, the 43-day lull is nearing its end. The BCCI's squad announcement on Sunday marks the countdown to India's fresh home season that begins with a two-Test series against Bangladesh from September 19. The 16-member squad for the series opener in Chennai wasn't surprising as such barring Yash Dayal's maiden India call-up, although it still managed to raise a few questions, which will be addressed as you read on. Jasprit Bumrah (L) is no longer the vice-captain. Will Sarfaraz Khan get to play?(PTI)

Why is Jasprit Bumrah no longer the vice-captain?

Jasprit Bumrah, India's vice-captain for the Test series against England earlier this year, is no longer Rohit Sharma's deputy. Instead, the VC tag went missing altogether from India's squad. The most likely explanation for this is that the BCCI and team management do not see Jasprit Bumrah as India's future captain, and understandably so, given his workload management. Bumrah led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022, which the team lost, and against Ireland in 2023, where his tactical decision-making was sound.

However, the reality remains that a captain needs to be available for most matches – a commitment Bumrah can't and won't be able to fulfil due to his injury-prone nature. With Gautam Gambhir stepping in as the new head coach, India's vice-captaincy scenario has already been turbulent, as seen when Hardik Pandya was removed from the role and Suryakumar Yadav was appointed captain in T20Is. With Shubman Gill taking over on the vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, there is no reason why he can't do the same in Tests.

Why has Akash Deep been preferred over Arshdeep Singh/Khaleel Ahmed?

Let's rewind to February of this year. With Bumrah rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, 27-year-old Akash Deep left quite the impression on his India debut. He took 3/83, producing some absolute gems to dismiss Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope, reducing England to 57/3. With Mohammed Shami still recovering, the BCCI had several options to experiment with, including the left-arm duo of Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed. But instead they chose Akash, whose ability to move the ball both in the air and off the pitch is a rare trait among India's reserve seamers.

Akash is coming off a nine-wicket haul – 4/60 and 5/56 – proving he is in good form despite limited game time. However, the decision to pick him remains questionable, given that he has played only two matches since dismantling England's top order: one against Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the recent appearance against India B in the Duleep Trophy. Despite these concerns, the selectors evidently believe that if anyone can step in for Shami, it is Akash.

Will Sarfaraz Khan feature in India's Playing XI?

Like Akash, Sarfaraz Khan hasn't had much game time either since his memorable debut against England. Apart from a few Buchi Babu Trophy games and a Duleep Trophy match, his opportunities have been limited. Yet, his selection in the squad ahead of Shreyas Iyer speaks volumes. Sarfaraz would love to replicate his form from earlier this year – three fifties in five innings – and will be eager to improve on it too. However, realistically, the chances of that happening are slim.

Sarfaraz's inclusion in the playing XI was largely due to the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Iyer. With two of India's batting stalwarts returning to the lineup, he is likely to find himself on the bench. The batting order is crowded: Gill at 3, Kohli at 4, Rahul at 5, Pant at 6, Jadeja at 7, Ashwin at 8, and so forth. Unless there is another injury crisis, the likelihood of Sarfaraz making it into India's XI is highly improbable.

What has Yash Dayal done to earn a place in the XI?

From getting smashed for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh in the IPL two years ago to earning his maiden Test call-up for India, Dayal's fortunes have swung the entire arc. The 26-year-old fast bowler from Prayagraj is India's only left-arm pace option in the current squad. While he lacks a natural inswinger – a crucial skill for any left-arm pacer – Dayal's tactical awareness, as shown during the Duleep Trophy for India A, could prove valuable to the team.

He took four wickets in that game, including two by bowling around the wicket to dismiss Riyan Parag and Rahul. Additionally, his ability to engage in verbal battles with the batters adds an extra edge to his game. Moreover, a left-arm bowler operating over the wicket can create rough patches on the pitch, providing opportunities for spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to exploit.

Why four pacers?

India have included as many pacers as spinners in their squad, which is somewhat surprising given the conditions in Chennai. With Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel expected to handle the bulk of the bowling on the slow and turning surface, it is unlikely that India will need more than two pacers in the XI. However, many of these players will also be part of the squad for the second Test. After their experience during the last tour of Australia, where almost everyone suffered injuries, India understand that it never hurts to have ample backup options.