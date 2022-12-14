India vs Bangladesh Highlights 1st Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara's 90, Shreyas Iyer's 82* powers IND to 278/6 at Stumps
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Highlights: India posted 278 for six in 90 overs vs Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer were in dominating form, putting the visitors in a strong position. Pujara slammed 90 runs off 203 balls, packed with 11 fours. Meanwhile, Iyer hammered an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 169 balls, including 10 fours. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's knock also proved to be crucial, registering 46 runs off 45 balls, alongwith six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Taijul Islam has taken three wickets for the hosts, with Mehidy Hasan bagging two dismissals. Khaled Ahmed also bagged a wicket. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Highlights
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 14, 2022 04:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: OUT! AXAR PATEL DEPARTS!
Mehidy pitches it outside off and Axar leans forward, going past his inside edge to hit the back pad. Axar revies it but UltraEdge shows it was hitting leg stump! LBW! THE FINGER WAS ALSO UP!
Axar lbw b Mehidy 14 (26)
Dec 14, 2022 04:11 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: FOUR!
A full delivery by Hasan, Axar times his drive well and goes past Iyer for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 04:07 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: 1 leg bye, IND 271/5 (88)
Ebadot's delivery goes down the leg side and Axar tries to glance it but the wicketkeeper stops it!
India: 271/5 (88)
Dec 14, 2022 04:03 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN miss another opportunity
A huge LBW appeal against Axar by Taijul but the umpire isn't interested. Bangladesh don't take DRS, following which TV replay confirms it would have been out. Not LBW but caught.
The ball had taken an edge before knocking the pads, which was eventually collected by the short leg fielder.
Axar then hits Ebadot for a classic cover drive, which results in a four. IND: 271/5
Dec 14, 2022 03:56 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND reach 263/5
Two singles come in the over bowled by Ebadot Hossain's over as IND reach 263/5.
Dec 14, 2022 03:51 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara falls for 90
Taijul Hossain breaks the 149-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara as he cleans up Pujara on 90.
He troubles new batter Axar Patel immediately, who almost got trapped LBW but managed to get his bat down on the right time as the ball was fast and low. IND: 261/5
Dec 14, 2022 03:46 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Luck favours Iyer
A huge LBW appeal against Pujara, but umpire is not interested. The batters in the meanwhile sneak a single in the form of legbyes. Next delivery Ebadot hits Shreyas Iyer's stumps but the bail isn't dislodged. The fielders and bowlers are in disbelief as they share a laugh among themselves. IND: 260/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:40 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara inches towards 100
Two more overs pass as IND move to 256/4. Pujara is inching towards his century. While Iyer is playing his 70s.
Dec 14, 2022 03:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Khaled Ahmed starts with new ball
Khaled Ahmed will start with the new ball. He bowls two dots, before Pujara pushes the ball on the off stump for a single.
Ahmed pitches it full, which is knocked for another single by Iyer. IND: 252/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:26 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND reach 250
Shreyas Iyer hits a short delivery by Mehidy Hasan for a boundary. He cuts it in the gap between the fielders as the shots races to the fence. With this India also reach the 250-run mark.
Meanwhile, there is a new ball been taken.
Dec 14, 2022 03:22 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over
A maiden over by Taijul Islam. IND: 246/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Now Pujara gets innovative
Now Pujara gets innovative as he shuffles in the crease and plays a late sweep behind the wicketkeeper for a boundary against Mehidy. Pujara is scoring at a good rate as India take complete control. IND: 246/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Another boundary by Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara steps out and hits a low full toss by Taijul Islam for a FOUR wide of mid-on. IND: 240/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Ebadot Hossain drops Shreyas Iyer on 67
Shreyas Iyer charges down the track against Mehidy Hasan and goes for the aerial route. However, his shot goes straight towards Ebadot Hossain at deep mid-wicket, who fails to hold on to a simple catch. IND: 236/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara starts off with a boundary
Taijul Islam continues after the break and Pujara starts off with a boundary in the first over. He plays a pitched up delivery in the gap on the onside, which results in four. IND: 236/4
Dec 14, 2022 03:01 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Another fancy shot
Shreyas Iyer once again shuffles across the crease before deciding on scooping the ball against Mehidy Hasan, which he does but don't make a desired connection. Lucky for him as the ball lands in a safe place. IND: 231-4
Dec 14, 2022 02:59 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: This is some batting by both Iyer and Pujara
This is some batting by both Iyer and Pujara, capitalising whenever an opportunity is presented.
Shakib bowls it short and Pujara pulls it towards the mid-wicket region for a cracking four. IND: 228/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:55 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Mehidy Hasan reintroduced in the attack
After the Shakib over, a total of three overs have been bowled and we also saw Mehidy Hasan being introduced in the attack. IND: 223-4
Dec 14, 2022 02:47 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Iyer, Pujara rotate strike
Shreyas Iyer and Pujara take a single each against Shakib. IND: 218/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:43 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: 100-run partnership
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer stitch a 100-run stand as the former flicks a flighted ball coming on the pads towards mid-wicket and runs three.
Taijul then beats Shreyas Iyer later in the over. The batter tries to defend, but the ball spins away from him. Next ball he decides to go big and charges down the track. Iyer connects it well enough as the ball races for a boundary towards long-on. IND: 216/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:39 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN search for wickets
A maiden over by Shakib Al Hasan but wickets is what Bangladesh need at the moment. IND: 209/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:37 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: India reach 209/4
Two singles come off Taijul's over as India reach 209/4.
Dec 14, 2022 02:34 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Direct hit but batter safe
Pujara and Iyer try to sneak in a quick single but there is a direct hit at the striker's end. Loud appeal as the umpire sends it upstairs. TV replay confirms that Iyer was well inside his crease. IND: 207/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:32 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good recovery by Taijul
After an expensive previous over, Taijul Islam recovers well and concedes just two runs. IND: 205/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:27 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shreyas Iyer slams 50
Shreyas Iyer hits a short ball by Shakib towards the mid-wicket region, which results in a boundary. With this he also brings up his half century. IND: 203-4
Dec 14, 2022 02:25 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND keep scoreboard ticking
Shreyas Iyer takes a single, while Pujara completes a double in the over by Taijul Islam. IND: 199/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:22 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good over by Shakib
A good over by Shakib as just two runs come off it. IND: 196/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara slams 50
Taijul bowls it short and wide off the offstump and Pujara gets on top of it, punches it away for a four towards square. With this he also brings up his half-century.
He then hits another four in the next ball. This time the shot is played on the opposite direction as he pulls it towards the backward square leg region. IND: 194/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Beautiful drive by Iyer
Ebadot Hossain pitches it up and wide and Shreyas Iyer drives it towards the cover for a boundary. India get going as they reach 185/4. Meanwhile, both the batters are inching close to their respective half-centuries.
Dec 14, 2022 02:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Unplayable delivery by Taijul Islam
Unplayable delivery by Taijul Islam as he spin the ball away from Shreyas Iyer's bat, which almost took the outside edge before passing it to the wicketkeeper.
He starts with a maiden over. IND: 178/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:06 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Lovely shot by Pujara
Lovely shot by Pujara as Ebadot Hossain bowls it an length, outside the offstump. He punches it square of the wicket for a boundary. IND: 178/4
Dec 14, 2022 02:02 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Final session underway
The action has resumed as the final session is underway. India will look to add at least 100-125 runs in the remaining time, and hope they don't lose too many wickets in the process.
Dec 14, 2022 01:44 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND 174/4 at tea
Yasir Ali is brought into the attack. He is the sixth bowler used by Shakib so far. Shreyas Iyer finishes the over with a four as India reach 174/4. That will also be the end of second session a decent one for India as they lost one wicket and added 89 runs.
Dec 14, 2022 01:40 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Taijur Islam concedes 2 runs
Taijul Islam concedes two runs in his over. IND: 167/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:36 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over
Shakib bowls another maiden. IND: 165/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:33 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Another good over by Taijul
Another good over by Taijul as just one single come off it. IND: 165/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: 50-run partnership
Pitched up by Shakib as Shreyas Iyer plays a lofted drive towards cover, which races away for four. With that the pair of Iyer and Pujara bring up their 50-run partnership. IND: 164/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:29 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Taijul continues to trouble batters
Taijul is getting the odd balls to turn away from both the right-handers, as he did it now against Pujara. The bowler tries to punch it on the ground, but it goes past his bat.
Meanwhile, it's another maiden. IND: 160/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:26 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Another tight over by Shakib
Another tight over by Shakib as just one run come off it. IND: 160/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:24 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shreyas Iyer dropped on 30
Wicketkeeper dropped another catch in the over by Shakib. The ball took the bottom edge of Shreyas Iyer's bat, snicko confirms.
Meanwhile, just one run come in the over bowled by Taijul Islam. IND: 159/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:19 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shakib returns in the attack
Shakib Al Hasan, who had just bowled one over in the opening session, comes into the attack. He starts off with a maiden over. IND: 158/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Iyer, Pujara build partnership
After bowling five dots, three runs come off the final delivery as Shreyas Iyer nudges it to fine leg against Taijul Islam. IND: 158/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:14 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: India edge past 150
Pujara cuts a short ball by Mehidy Hasan fine of the third man region for three runs. With that India also edge past the 150-run mark.
IND: 155/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Tight over by Taijul
Just two runs come off the over by Taijul Islam as IND reach 149/4
Dec 14, 2022 01:06 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: What a delivery
Taijul foxes Shreyas Iyer with the ball spinning away from the right-hander. Lucky that it didn't take the edge before settling in the wicketkeeper's gloves, who is in some pain. The physio is called and treatment is underway.
Dec 14, 2022 01:03 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Innovative by Shreyas Iyer
Innovative by Shreyas Iyer as he shuffles across the crease, with a very odd stance, but decides to guide it in behind the wicketkeeper for a double in the final moment.
Three runs come off the over. IND: 147/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:59 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Taijul Islam is back into the attack
Taijul Islam is back into the attack. He starts off with a maiden over. IND: 144/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:55 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Productive over for IND
Shreyas Iyer dances down the track against Mehidy as he knocks it over the mid-on fielder for a boundary.
He then takes a double after knocking the ball on the onside. The final ball is cut through the offside for another boundary. 10 runs come off the over. IND: 144/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:52 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Slow and steady Pujara
Pujara flicks a ball on his pads by Khaled Ahmed for a double. He then craftily guides a back of a length ball for a boundary towards the third man region. IND: 134/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:45 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Lucky for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer tries to play it away from his body against Mehidy but gets an inside edge. Lucky for him that it didn't come back on to the stumps.
IND: 128/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:40 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Khaled Ahmed replaces Ebadot Hossain
Khaled Ahmed replaces Ebadot Hossain and he starts on a strong note. Another maiden as Iyer and Pujara struggle to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Dec 14, 2022 12:35 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over
A maiden over by Mehidy Hasan. IND: 125/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:33 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Risky double
Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara try to sneak in a double, which they eventually do but it almost cost Pujara his wicket. The throw was at the non-striker's end and Ebadot Hossain, who was bowling was not present behind the stumps, maybe not anticipating the double. In the end Pujara puts in a dive but it wouldn't have saved him had the ball knocked the stumps. IND: 125/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:27 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara maintains same approach
Pujara maintains the same approach against Mehidy, which is charge down the track and knock the ball around. Meanwhile, it's a maiden over as IND reach 123-4
Dec 14, 2022 12:24 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good contest between bat and ball
Ebadot Hossain bowls a good length ball and it misses the edge of Shreyas Iyer's bat. He then pitches it slightly up, which is driven by Iyer on the offside but the fielder stops it before the ball reaches the fence.
Another pitched up ball by Ebadot and Iyer connects it right from the middle of his blade, however, he finds the fielder at short cover. IND: 123-4
Dec 14, 2022 12:18 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara charges down against spinner
Pujara is charging down the track against Mehidy. He was seen doing the same in the opening session. Meanwhile, just one run come off the over. IND: 121-4
Dec 14, 2022 12:16 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Lucky for Pujara
Pujara opens the face of his bat and guides it past the slip fielder for a boundary against Ebadot. However, he is lucky as the ball was not very far from the fielder stationed at slips. IND: 120/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Mehidy Hasan strikes
Mehidy Hasan bowls a low fulltoss as Rishabh Pant gets on his knees and whacks the ball for a six. However, he is cleaned up by the spinner in the very next delivery. This time he tried to defend but gets an inside edge, which then knocks the off stump. Pant departs for 46(45).
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in the middle and he gets an outside edge in the first ball, which goes past the slip fielder for a boundary. IND: 116/4
Dec 14, 2022 12:05 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Cracking shot by Pant
A length ball by Ebadot, enough room for Rishabh Pant to open his arms. He punches it towards the third man region for a boundary.
Five runs come off the over as IND reach 105/3.
Dec 14, 2022 12:00 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pant, Pujara stitch 50-run stand
Mehidy Hasan bowls it short, which is easily pulled by Rishabh Pant for a boundary. With this the pair of Pujara and Pant complete a 50-run stand. India also reach 100.
Dec 14, 2022 11:58 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good bowling by Ebadot
Unlucky for Ebadot Hossain as he manages to get an edge of Rishabh Pant, which then hits his pad and dies down near the popping crease.
Another brilliant bowl by Ebadot, which almost takes the edge of Pujara's bat before passing to the wicketkeeper. IND: 96/3
Dec 14, 2022 11:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara shows good intent
Mehidy Hasan comes to bowl the next over as Pant rotates the strike, following which Pujara gets a double.
Five runs come off his over. IND: 95/3
Dec 14, 2022 11:48 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara dropped as 2nd session gets underway
The second session is underway as Rishabh Pant gets going straightaway. He knocks a length ball by Ebadot Hossain towards backward square and passes the strike to Pujara.
The bowler bowls wide, and Pujara slashes his bat against it. He gets an edge, which kept low, and the wicketkeeper dives to his right but only manages to get his gloves. Pujara survives, although it was a tough chance.
IND: 90/3
Dec 14, 2022 11:05 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: First session ends
Rishabh Pant hits another four as he gently guides a quicker delivery by Taijul Islam, wide off the slip fielder, which races for a four.
Pujara joins the party as the spinner bowls it short and the batter goes deep and knocks it on the off side for another four.
That will be the end of first session, which was clearly dominated by the hosts, before Rishabh Pant steadied things for India.
IND: 85/3
Dec 14, 2022 11:00 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Mehidy Hasan joins the attack
Mehidy Hasan, the star of the ODI series, joins the attack. He foxes Pujara in his first over as the batter expects turn but it skids straight to him, which also kept low.
Rishabh Pant continues to score as he smashes a wide delivery for a boundary on the square of the wicket. IND: 76/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:55 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Rishabh Pant does what he does best!
Rishabh Pant hits Taijul Islam for a boundary behind the stumps and follows it up with a maximum over the long-on fence.
13 runs come off the over as IND reach 69/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:51 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN build pressure
Another delivery which keeps low and it just passes the edge of Cheteshwar Pujara's bat. Just one run come off Khalel Ahmed's over. IND: 56/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:45 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Rishabh Pant hits 4
Taijul Islam bowls it short and Rishabh Pant pulls it for a boundary towards the square leg region. IND: 55/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:42 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND reach 50
Two singles come of Khaled Ahmed's over as India finally reach the 50-run mark.
Dec 14, 2022 10:37 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Clever bowling by Taijul
Clever bowling by Taijul as he changes his length after noticing Rishabh Pant charges down the track. The ball knocks his pads, but no appeal as it was drifting down the leg. IND: 48/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:33 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: What a blow to India!
Taijul Islam gets the big wicket for Virat Kohli as he is trapped LBW for 1. Kohli opted for a review, but TV replay confirmed that the impact was on the line, no bat was involved and it was knocking the stumps.
IND: 48/3
Dec 14, 2022 10:28 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN back on track
Three runs and a wicket come off Khaled Ahmed's over. IND: 48/2
Dec 14, 2022 10:24 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: KL Rahul falls for 22
Khaled Ahmed strikes as KL Rahul drags the ball onto his stumps. The ball was pitched wide, and Rahul gets an inside edge and rattles the stump. He falls for 22 as India lose their second wicket.
Virat Kohli is the new batter in. IND: 45/2
Dec 14, 2022 10:22 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over by Taijul
Another maiden by Taijul Islam. Three maidens out of the six overs he has bowled so far. IND: 45/1
Dec 14, 2022 10:19 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN put pressure
KL Rahul and Pujara get two singles in the final two deliveries of Khalel Ahmed's over. IND: 45/1
Dec 14, 2022 10:13 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good bowling by Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam bowls it quick in the air, as Pujara bends and plays the ball with soft hands. However, in the process he gets an outside edge, but lucky that it doesn't go towards any close-in fielders. IND: 43/1
-
Dec 14, 2022 10:09 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over
A maiden over by Khaled Ahmed. IND: 41/1
Dec 14, 2022 10:05 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Pujara joins KL Rahul
Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batter in. He starts against Taijul Islam, and knocks the first ball with soft hands.
Meanwhile, it's a wicket maiden. IND: 41/1
Dec 14, 2022 10:01 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shubman Gill falls for 20
Shubman Gill falls for 20 as IND lose their first wicket. Taijul Islam is the bowler, who provided the breakthrough, as Gill tries to paddle sweep the spinner. However, he gets an edge, which results in a comfortable catch for Yasir Ali.
IND: 41/1
Dec 14, 2022 09:57 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Khaled Ahmed is reintroduced in the attack
Khaled Ahmed is reintroduced in the attack and KL Rahul and Shubman Gill keep rotating the strike. Four runs come off it as IND reach 41/0.
Dec 14, 2022 09:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Gill, Rahul happily rotate the strike
Two singles come off Taijul Islam's over as India reach 37/0 after 12 overs.
Dec 14, 2022 09:48 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Maiden over by Ebadot
Finally a good carry to the wicketkeeper as Ebadot bangs it short, which is well left by KL Rahul. He bowls a maiden over. IND: 35/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:45 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: KL Rahul, Gill tackle Taijul by charging down
KL Rahul charges down the track against Taijul Islam but guides it towards the fielder stationed at short cover. He then passes the strike to Gill.
Gill follows a similar approach and knocks the ball for another single.
Three runs come off the over. IND: 35/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:40 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Inside edge but no trouble
Another ball, which kept low, despite decent pace by Ebadot Hossain as it takes an inside edge of KL Rahul's bat, following which he takes a single.
Two runs come off the over. IND: 32/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:35 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Taijul Islam joins the attack
Taijul Islam replaces Shakib and a short leg fielder comes in. He starts with a maiden over. IND: 30/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:32 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Back to back boundaries by Gill
Ebadot Hossain bowls it at good length, but offers enough width as Shubman Gill chops it away towards the square of the wicket for a four.
The bowler changes his length and bowls it short and it is comfortably pulled by Gill for another four towards the mid-wicket region, and it is also a no-ball.
IND: 30/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:26 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Early bowling change
Just after five overs spin is introduced as captain Shakib Al Hasan joins the attack. He offers width to Rahul, which is knocked square of the wicket for another boundary.
He passes the strike to Gill on the fifth ball, who gets one more single in the final ball. IND: 21/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:23 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Good shot by Gill
Ebadot Hossain starts with a 139kmph case delivery, but it still keeps low. The second ball is pitched at length but enough room for Shubman Gill to punch it square of the wicket for a boundary. IND: 15/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:19 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: KL Rahul hits another 4
Khaled Ahmed bowls it outside the off stump allowing KL Rahul to open his arms, which he does. The ball goes flying past the gully fielder for a boundary towards the third man region.
The fifth ball once again keeps low as it misses the toe of KL Rahul's bat and is collected on the double bounce by the wicketkeeper. IND: 11/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:14 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shubman Gill takes his time
Ebadot Hossain continues from his end. The ball is not being carried to wicketkeeper, as we can see him collect in on two bounces. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is taking his time, which is good. Just see off the first few overs before taking charge.
This time he bowls it at back of a length, angling towards the batter, and it is pulled by Gill towards the backward square leg region. Two runs come off it. IND: 7/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:10 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Ball keeping low
Khaled Ahmed shares the new ball with Ebadot. He starts with a length ball, but drifting down the leg. Shubman Gill fails to make a connection as the ball passes to the wicketkeeper.
The ball has kept low in the over, with the wicketkeeper receiving it on two bounces.
He manages to get a single off the final ball, to keep the strike. IND: 5/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:05 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: KL Rahul opens account with boundary
Ebadot Hossain bowls the first two deliveries on the off side, but misses his line in the third. He bowls it on Rahul's leg, drifting down the leg, and the batter guides it past the wicketkeeper for a boundary.
IND: 4/0
Dec 14, 2022 09:01 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Here we go
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill walk out in the middle, followed by the hosts. Action to get underway shortly.
Rahul takes strike, Ebadot Hossain to lead Bangladesh attack.
Dec 14, 2022 08:51 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Zakir Hasan makes debut
Zakir Hasan makes his debut. He becomes Bangladesh's 101st Test cricketer.
Dec 14, 2022 08:44 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Shakib Al Hasan at toss
"We would have batted first. Looks to me a good wicket but history says that more wickets falls on the first day than the last day. Hopefully we can get some early wickets and put pressure on India."
Dec 14, 2022 08:40 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN playing XI
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Dec 14, 2022 08:36 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND playing XI
Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Dec 14, 2022 08:31 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND win toss
India win toss, opt to bat.
Dec 14, 2022 08:24 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Eyes on Umesh and Siraj
"If I look at it the other way, Umesh Yadav becomes a spearhead for us now. He has a lot of experience with him going into the Test match. I'm also happy with the way Siraj has delivered in Test cricket. The Test matches he has played for us in England and other venues, he has performed for us and won Test matches for us" - Paras Mhambrey, India bowling coach.
Dec 14, 2022 08:17 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Why is Rohit Sharma not playing?
Rohit Sharma, who was initially part of the series, was sent back to India after he injured his thumb. He sustained the injury while fielding at slips in the second ODI.
Dec 14, 2022 08:10 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: IND's chance at World Test Championship
India have played only a handful of Tests this year and the outcome has not been an ideal one. However, the series presents the team with a good chance to climb the World Test Championship points table.
Six matches still remain, two in Bangladesh and four at home against Australia.
Dec 14, 2022 07:58 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: BAN's record at Chattogram
The last five Tests played at the venue (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram) have produced results. Out of which, Bangladesh have lost three.
Dec 14, 2022 07:50 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Batting paradise
The venue is known for assisting the batters and it'll be a tough task for both sides to scalp 20 wickets in both the innings.
Dec 14, 2022 07:36 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Rishabh Pant in or out?
In an interesting turn of events, Cheteshwar Pujara was elevated as the vice captain ahead of the series. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity over Rishabh Pant's fitness. The southpaw was ruled out of the ODIs and it'll be interesting to see if he'll be included in the playing XI.
Dec 14, 2022 07:26 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: India's predicted XI
Openers: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill
Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer
Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat
Spinners: R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav
Pacers: Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Dec 14, 2022 07:18 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Full squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja
India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar
Dec 14, 2022 07:17 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Jaydev Unadkat yet to join Indian camp
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who made a return to the Test setup after 12 years, was reported to be in India until Tuesday evening.
The reason for the same is delay in visa papers.
Dec 14, 2022 07:10 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh, which will be played in Chattogram. The action starts at 9:00 am IST, and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates and LIVE score from the match.