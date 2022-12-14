India vs Bangladesh Highlights 1st Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara's 90, Shreyas Iyer's 82* powers IND to 278/6 at Stumps

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Highlights: India posted 278 for six in 90 overs vs Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer were in dominating form, putting the visitors in a strong position. Pujara slammed 90 runs off 203 balls, packed with 11 fours. Meanwhile, Iyer hammered an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 169 balls, including 10 fours. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's knock also proved to be crucial, registering 46 runs off 45 balls, alongwith six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Taijul Islam has taken three wickets for the hosts, with Mehidy Hasan bagging two dismissals. Khaled Ahmed also bagged a wicket. Follow India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Highlights

