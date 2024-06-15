India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over IND's last group game

India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs CAN: Stormy weather in Florida continues to cast a shadow on the matches that have been scheduled to be held in Lauderhill. Friday's game between USA and Ireland was washed out and today's match between India and Canada could meet the same fate. The rain forecast is at 85 percent during the match. While Friday's washout led to the USA qualifying for the Super 8 and Pakistan being knocked out, there would be no great ripples coming out of the stadium in today's game. India are already through to the next round while Canada had already been knocked out....Read More

What will be interesting to see, if we have a match, is if Virat Kohli can get some runs under his belt before the Super 8. Kohli, who had arrived in the USA much later than his teammates and hardly had any practice at all before the first match, has scored 1, 4, and 0 in the three matches he has played thus far in this tournament. His jittery start stands in stark contrast to the stellar returns he had in the 2024 IPL before this tournament. The fact remains that all three of those innings had come at the Nassau County Stadium which proved to be a difficult scoring venue, which means that this is a good chance for Kohli to score some runs before the big games in the Super 8.

India could also choose to rest Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been as sensational as ever in this tournament and would be crucial in the latter stages of the tournament. That would also allow the team to play Kuldeep Yadav ahead of their games in the West Indies where his wrist spin is bound to be handy.