Adam Gilchrist lauds Rishabh Pant for swashbuckling England century, youngster calls it a 'huge compliment'
File images of Adam Gilchrist (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Getty/BCCI)
Adam Gilchrist lauds Rishabh Pant for swashbuckling England century, youngster calls it a 'huge compliment'

  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Probably the finest wicketkeeper batsman of his generation, Adam Gilchrist was impressed with Rishabh Pant's terrific century against England during the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad. Pant scored his third Test century to wrest advantage back to India when the home team was struggling at 146/6 in their first innings and elevated the total to 365 with help from Washington Sundar who scored a career-best unbeaten 89.

Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking including Gilchrist, whom the youngster has been compared with due to their similar attacking style of batting. The former Australia wicketkeeper batsman hailed Pant's ton, lauding the timing of it and the circumstances in which it was scored.

"It's not just about how many you get, but also when you get them. If you can somehow sync the first with the second, when the team needs it most, you're a true match winner. Looking at you @RishabhPant17," Gilchrist had tweeted.

Responding to Gilchrist's tweet, Pant acknowledged how he's learnt so much watching the former explosive batsman play during his years and called Gilchrist's gesture a 'huge compliment'. "Huge compliment coming from you, Gilly! Learned a lot watching you over the years," he tweeted.

Besides Gilchrist, Pant had also received praises from Shikhar Dhawan and former India batsmen Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif among others. Pant reached his century with a six, brining back memories of how Sehwag used to do the same so often in his career.

"Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX. That's my Boy," tweeted Sehwag, to which Pant responded by saying, "Aap hi ko follow kar raha hoon, Viru-Paaji, Learning from the Best!"

Pant's exploits were hailed by former England cricketers alike, with the likes of Ian Bell, Andrew Flintoff, Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain calling it one of the best knocks seen in recent memory. The atrocious reverse-sweep Pant played off the experienced James Anderson operating with the new ball had people is disbelief.

