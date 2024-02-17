India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Early wickets on IND's mind in Ashwin's absence

India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett has led a strong reply from England after India scored 445 batting first. England start Day 3 on 207/2 in just 35 overs, trailing India by 238 runs. Opener Duckett starts on an overnight score of 133 off just 118 balls and he has Joe Root at the other end on nine off 13. Duckett has smashed an incredible 21 fours and two sixes thus far in his innings as England rattled along at a scoring rate just under six. They were handed a late blow on Day 2 with Ollie Pope falling to Mohammed Siraj on 39 off 55, thus ending a 93-run stand which he built with Duckett. Before that, Duckett shared an opening stand of 84 runs with Zak Crawley which came in just 80 balls....Read More

India's breakthrough came in the 14th over when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Crawley on 15 and thus became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach 500 Test wickets. However, India will have to play without their senior spinner and all-rounder for the rest of this match a Ashwin withdrew from the match after the day's play on Friday due to a family emergency. It means that India are effectively left with 10 men to pick from for batting and bowling but they can have a substitute fielder in place at all times.

Duckett needed only 88 balls for his third test century, all scored after tea. His 118-delivery innings so far included two sixes and 21 fours. His was the quickest hundred by an England batter against India, beating Graham Gooch’s 95-ball century in 1990. Duckett also became the first visiting batter to score 100-plus runs within a test session on Indian soil.

Earlier, India resumed its first innings on 326-5 and lost Yadav in the fourth over of the morning, caught behind off James Anderson for 4. The bigger blow came six balls later — century-maker Jadeja offered a simple return catch to Root. Jadeja was out for 112, adding only two more runs to his total. Overall, he faced 225 deliveries and hit nine fours as well as a six in his second test hundred at his home ground.

After the drinks break, Ashwin was penalized by umpire Joel Wilson for running onto the danger area of the pitch, and England was awarded five penalty runs. That meant it started its first innings from 5-0. India reached lunch at 388-7 thanks to a 57-run partnership between Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. Post lunch, Jurel survived two dropped catches as he made his way to 46. His was the third highest score for an India keeper-batter on test debut.

Jurel was eventually caught behind off Rehan Ahmed, who finished with 2-85. Overall, Ashwin and Jurel combined for 77 runs. Jasprit Bumrah scored 26 and frustrated the visitors with a final 30-run partnership with Siraj. India’s innings ended just before tea when Mark Wood dismissed Bumrah lbw to finish with 4-114.