India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Early wickets on IND's mind in Ashwin's absence
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett has led a strong reply from England after India scored 445 batting first. England start Day 3 on 207/2 in just 35 overs, trailing India by 238 runs. Opener Duckett starts on an overnight score of 133 off just 118 balls and he has Joe Root at the other end on nine off 13. Duckett has smashed an incredible 21 fours and two sixes thus far in his innings as England rattled along at a scoring rate just under six. They were handed a late blow on Day 2 with Ollie Pope falling to Mohammed Siraj on 39 off 55, thus ending a 93-run stand which he built with Duckett. Before that, Duckett shared an opening stand of 84 runs with Zak Crawley which came in just 80 balls....Read More
India's breakthrough came in the 14th over when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Crawley on 15 and thus became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach 500 Test wickets. However, India will have to play without their senior spinner and all-rounder for the rest of this match a Ashwin withdrew from the match after the day's play on Friday due to a family emergency. It means that India are effectively left with 10 men to pick from for batting and bowling but they can have a substitute fielder in place at all times.
Duckett needed only 88 balls for his third test century, all scored after tea. His 118-delivery innings so far included two sixes and 21 fours. His was the quickest hundred by an England batter against India, beating Graham Gooch’s 95-ball century in 1990. Duckett also became the first visiting batter to score 100-plus runs within a test session on Indian soil.
Earlier, India resumed its first innings on 326-5 and lost Yadav in the fourth over of the morning, caught behind off James Anderson for 4. The bigger blow came six balls later — century-maker Jadeja offered a simple return catch to Root. Jadeja was out for 112, adding only two more runs to his total. Overall, he faced 225 deliveries and hit nine fours as well as a six in his second test hundred at his home ground.
After the drinks break, Ashwin was penalized by umpire Joel Wilson for running onto the danger area of the pitch, and England was awarded five penalty runs. That meant it started its first innings from 5-0. India reached lunch at 388-7 thanks to a 57-run partnership between Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. Post lunch, Jurel survived two dropped catches as he made his way to 46. His was the third highest score for an India keeper-batter on test debut.
Jurel was eventually caught behind off Rehan Ahmed, who finished with 2-85. Overall, Ashwin and Jurel combined for 77 runs. Jasprit Bumrah scored 26 and frustrated the visitors with a final 30-run partnership with Siraj. India’s innings ended just before tea when Mark Wood dismissed Bumrah lbw to finish with 4-114.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: What Ashwin had to say
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ashwin spoke to the host broadcasters right after stumps on Day 2. This was a couple of hours before it was announced that he has withdrawn from the Test. Here is a gist of what he said: It's been quite a long journey. I'd like to dedicate this 500th wicket to my father. He's been through the thick and thin of everything I've done in my life... he's had heart attacks every time I've played. His health has gone for a toss because he's watched games of mine on TV constantly and been a constant support for me. 500 wickets, done and dusted now. [Feeling tired?] The way England are playing, you're not having to bowl a lot of overs. They're showing a lot of intent, giving us less time to think and also less labour... You have to bowl good balls and expect one of those airy-fairy shots to go to hand. [Situation?] I expect this pitch to get really tough to bat, probably on day five. We need to hang in there... The game is hanging in the balance. Some things go our way tomorrow morning and we'll find ourselves dominating. They're putting us under pressure but it's important to respond.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Rohit's appreciation for Duckett
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: England had batted for less than two sessions on Day 2 and still they got to within 238 runs of India's first innings scoree of 445. This is largely thanks to Duckett's utterly extraordinary display of Bazball and at the end of the day, India captain Rohit Sharma gave him a little pat on the back and a few words of appreciation as the teams walked back.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: The records that fell Ashwin's way
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ashwin is the second Indian after Kumble, and the eighth bowler overall, to have taken 500 Test wickets. He is also the fastest to the mark in terms of balls bowled after Australia great Glenn McGrath. And the only player apart from Muttiah Muralitharan to have got to that landmark before playing his 100th Test. Muralitharamn had taken 87 Tests to get there, Ashwin took 98.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ashwin's 500th wicket
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Ashwin simply bowled to the field that was set first ball of the 14th and the milestone wicket came. He landed it at a full length and into the rough, the ball starts going down the leg side and Crawley tried to sweep it. But it took a top edge and floated to Rajat Patidar.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: The playing XIs - a reminder
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: The Ben Duckett show was in town yesterday and it pushed the news of Ravichandran Ashwin taking his 500th Test wicket into the footnotes, or away from the limelight at the very least. Duckett has always shown just how dangerous he could be throughout this series but in Rajkot, he has arguably had his greatest moment. His wicket will be top of the wish list for India today, who have to deal with the absence of Ashwin in their bowling lineup.