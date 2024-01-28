India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: IND target early dismissal of Ollie Pope
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: England had their first good day of the tour on Day 3 but it may yet be too little too late if India make early inroads on Sunday. Ollie Pope's century took them to a 126-run lead but India made a ...Read More significant breakthrough in the form of Ben Foakes's wicket late in the day. India would now be hoping to finish off the England second innings as soon as possible to cut down the work they would have to do in their own.
The tourists had risked a defeat inside three days after India, having built a lead of 190, reduced England to 163-5 in their second innings in the second session of the day. But Pope dug his heels in, hitting 17 fours in a 274-minute masterclass to produce arguably his finest knock even though India are confident of going 1-0 up in the five-match series. Rehan Ahmed was keeping Pope company on 16 with England finishing the third day on 316/6, giving them a significant lead with four wickets in hand.
India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012/13, amassed 436 in their reply to England's first innings 246. That left England with a mountain to climb and the touring batters did not retreat into any defensive shell. Openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) scored freely, frequently employing the sweep shot -- both traditional and reverse -- to negate India's spinners. Crawley motored along at a run-a-ball rate but could not convert the start and edged a Ravichandran Ashwin ball to lone slip Rohit Sharma.
Duckett, then on 39, was lucky when Jasprit Bumrah's lbw appeal was turned down and India did not review that decision. Replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump. Not that it mattered - in his next over, Bumrah uprooted Duckett's off-stump and let out a roar.
The ball had started reversing and Bumrah was looking particularly threatening. A length ball from him rapped Root on his front pad and the batter challenged the lbw decision against him but could not get it overturned. Root, who excelled as a part-time spinner claiming 4-79, walked away for two.
Ravindra Jadeja foxed Johnny Bairstow (10) by first spinning one past the bat and then following it with a delivery that pitched on the same spot but went straight. Bairstow, expecting it to turn, did not offer any shot and looked in horror as the ball went on to disturb his stumps. Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the 12th time in tests, for six, with a flighted delivery that beat the pad and hit the off-stump. Pope, dropped on 110 by Axar Patel, combined with Ben Foakes in a century stand for the sixth wicket.
- Jan 28, 2024 07:56 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Early wickets in India's to-do list
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said after the third day's play that India are not looking at any total as a good one to chase. The one thing that they are keeping as a clear target for Day 4 is early wickets. "We are not looking at any particular target (to chase) as I said the objective is to come tomorrow morning and get early wickets and limit their total. We are not putting any pressure on ourselves by setting any targets. We just want to bowl in the right areas to extract turn and bounce from the wicket," Mhambrey said in his post-day press conference.Jan 28, 2024 07:43 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Root 1-1 Bumrah
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: That is how Root sees it. He was one of the two batters that Bumrah dismissed in his red-hot spell yesterday. Root himself got Bumrah's wicket as part of his 4-fer earlier in the day of course. "So, 1-0 to him, although 1-1 actually as I got him out earlier. I'm sure that this battle will continue throughout the series," he said.Jan 28, 2024 07:37 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Pope's effect on England's confidence
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Bazball's Indian update seemed to have made an appearance yesterday and Ollie Pope was easily the best exponent of it. Joe Root said that Pope's success will do a world of good for England's confidence going forward in the series, regardless of what happens in this Test. "We don't always judge ourselves on results, there are other benchmarks we look at. But this is another great step in the right direction in the long-term sense for this group of players," he said.Jan 28, 2024 07:22 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Bumrah goes boom boom
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: The greatest of fast bowlers can cut forlorn figures when playing a Test match in India. Well not Bumrah on Day 3. There was some swing on offer and Bumrah rapped Ben Duckett's pads off the last ball of his over in what was still the early stages of the England second innings. The umpire turned down the LBW appeal and his captain Rohit Sharma concurred. And then, right before the start of the next over ball-tracking footage of the delivert was shown on the big screen and it was three reds. Bumrah was livid, he threw his hands in frustration and in the next over, he took matters into his own hands. England should have been two down there, he was not having it any other way. The fifth delivery of his next over was from around the stumps, on good length with a bolt upright seam and the shiny side on the inside. The ball reverse swung and made a mess of Duckett's stumps. Bumrah's usual celebration is a calm smile and his hands raised to his sides, almost as if saying, this is what you hoped I would do skipper but this is what I knew I am going to do. Not this time. This time, Bumrah let out his inner Dale Steyn and Shoaib Akhtar, punching the air, roaring his lungs out, veins popping and all that. India's spinners had trouble dealing with England's positive approach throughout the day yesterday and it was Bumrah who ended up doing what they normally dude, until Ollie Pope took control.Jan 28, 2024 07:05 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: ‘An absolute masterclass’
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: That is what Joe Root had to say about Ollie Pope's innings. Root knows a thing or two about besting the Indian conditions in Test cricket, he averages 46.80 in 11 Tests in India and scored a double century in the first Test of the last tour. "Honestly it's an absolute masterclass on how to bat in these conditions as an overseas player, someone that's not exposed to these surfaces day in day out," Root told reporters on Saturday after the day's play. "To come back off a serious (shoulder) injury like he had in summer and have that amount of time out of the game and then put together that...I'm speechless."
"It's one of the best knocks that I've ever seen. I've seen a lot of cricket, played and batted with a lot of brilliant players, and to witness that today was really special."Jan 28, 2024 06:58 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: The playing XIs - a reminder
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack LeachJan 28, 2024 06:49 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: England, Ollie Pope in particular, breathed life into this Test on Day 3 and the first hour of the fourth day could decide if they make more of that. It has taken an extraordinary effort from Pope and Ben Foakes to take the visitors to 316/6 in their second innings but they still lead by only 126 runs, which may not be enough against this Indian batting lineup in their home conditions. However, Pope staying out there and managing to stay as busy as he did yesterday for the first one hour could take them close to, if not past, the 200-run mark and this will start giving India some real worries. The hosts made an important breakthrough towards the end of the day yesterday, with Axar Patel dismissing Ben Foakes and thus ending his 112-run stand with Pope for the sixth wicket. This left spinner Rehan Ahmed batting with Pope and so it is quite clear who it is that India will be on strike as often as possible today. Regardless of what happens, the fact remains that for a team to fight back the way England have in India after the hosts have had the ruled the roost for the first two days is pretty rare, in fact no team has probably done it in the last decade or so. This itself is largely uncharted territory for India and all of a sudden, we have a thrilling Test match in our hands. The wonderful crowds in Hyderabad, who have made their presence felt everyday, deserves nothing less.Share this articleTopics
