India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup, Semi Final: Guyana weather promises to assist Rohit in IND vs ENG showdown

India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: With rain on the horizon, India would want to add England in the list of opponents they have beaten, but defeating the defending champions is no walk in the park.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: 10 November, 2022. It was the day when India's aspirations of becoming T20 World Champions for a second time came to a screeching halt. One of the tournament favourites, having defeated Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, India were steamrolled by England in the semi-final by 10 wickets. The visual of an inconsolable Rohit Sharma sitting all by himself in the dugout flashed on the TV screen. One year removed from a first-round elimination at the 2021 T20WC, India were defined by two 10-wicket drubbings. Had nothing changed in the last year? With Rahul Dravid coming in? With Rohit Sharma taking over? For all the endless talk that emerged around India's batting template, truth be told, it was still timid....Read More
But what it did was light a fuse. India knew they had to do something different if they were to get past the semi-final hurdle. And so, Rohit took it upon himself to unleash a brand of cricket that is becoming of the modern-day T20 batting. He displayed that at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and India finished runner-up, and continued it here at the 2024 T20 World Cup to bring India two steps away from breaking their ICC title drought. Rohit is a man possessed, and he won't stop unless India lays its hands on that coveted trophy. He came close eight months ago. And when the heartbreak happened on November 19, everyone thought he was done. But as fate would have it, Rohit had one last chapter to unfold, which hopefully culminates in India winning a World Cup.
The wounds of Adelaide 2022 have healed but certainly not forgotten. But this team is nothing like it. The top order may cut somewhat of a similar figure, but let that not fool you. This team is different, with players standing out with an aggressive, power-hitting mindset. Look at what Rohit did to the 2021 World Champions, bludgeoning the Aussies and destroying their chances of staying alive in the tournament with a whirlwind 92 off 41 balls – India's second-highest individual score at the T20 World Cups. Or how Rishabh Pant has been batting at No. 3. Carefree but with a lot of jest and jazz.
And hey. There is the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah, who arguably is the best cricketer across the world right now. He wasn't there in Australia two years back; neither was Ravindra Jadeja. And India paid the price. They went down to South Africa first and then to Jos Buttler's men later, only to revive themselves and how? By winning 10 consecutive matches at last year’s World Cup and seven here to go into the semis as only the second unbeaten team after South Africa.
England, meanwhile, have gone through ups and downs in the tournament. Once on the verge of elimination, they have defied weather, Josh Hazlewood's comment that came to haunt Australia and overcame a loss to the Aussies. They plundered Oman, Namibia, West Indies and the USA, and despite losing to the Proteas, here they are, one step away from making it to a second consecutive final. They say there is nothing to separate the two teams, except the fact that England have lost two games in this T20 World Cup. Even Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler, with 191 runs, from six innings, are neck-and-neck. But this inkling that India are just a spring ahead cannot be ignored either.
The Men in Blue have been on a juggernaut. They brushed aside Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the league stage, and added Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in their list in the Super Eights. Their batting depth has given their top order the liberty to go after the bowling. Sure, Virat Kohli is yet to fire, but Rohit's destructive knock the other day, Pant's slam-bang batting, Suryakumar Yadav's cameos and Hardik Pandya's return to form gives them the advantage – albeit just by a tad bit – over England.
But hang on. That's not all. This blockbuster has three protagonists. India. England. And rain. Guyana has witnessed heavy rainfall over the last four days and while it subsided on the eve of the match, paving the way for a hopefully clearer forecast on match day, the threat lingers. During match hours, there is a 60-75 percent chance of rain. God forbids, if the match doesn't take place, India will qualify for the final by the virtue of fishing top in the group, whereas England will have to take the flight back home. Unfair as it may seem, it is what it is.
Below are certain pointers surrounding the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal:
- India are yet to lose a match in the T20 World Cup.
- Rohit Sharma is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament.
- Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker and the tournament's second-highest behind Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Faarooqi.
- India and England have two wins against each other in ICC tournaments since 2011 World Cup.
- Virat Kohli is yet to get going, cutting a sorry figure of 66 runs, including two ducks.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: India's biggest threat loading
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: India's batting in the T20 World Cup has paid off in more ways than one, but if there is someone in the England dressing room who can restrict the free-flowing strokeplay of the Men in Blue, it's Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner has been a thorn in India's flesh for a while now, and with 9 wickets from 7 matches in the World Cup, promises to derail their progress again. The last five matches at this venue has assisted spinners, and the spin trio of Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali will not be easy to deal with.
To counter the threat, Indian batters faced a lot of spin in the nets, getting Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and even Yashasvi Jaiswal to bowl to them. A couple of net bowlers were also called in. Virat Kohli batted for about 45 minutes against them and even brought out some long lusty hits.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: What India should avoid from Adelaide 2022
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Come to think of it… what went wrong for India in Adelaide? The answer is EVERYTHING. From getting off to a slow start to bowlers lacking rhythm, everything went downhill for India two years ago at the T20WC semis. Hardik Pandya's quickfire 63 off 33 balls gave India something to defend, otherwise the game would have ended sooner. First, it was Dubai 2021, and then Adelaide the following year. Two results defined by 10-wicket defeats. No one expected such a one-sided contest.
But things have changed. Indian top order is going hammer and tongs at the top, setting the platform for the big-hitters to follow. The modern approach of T20 cricket has been embraced and tonight promises to be another example of it. Then again, India would be mindful of not repeating the mistakes they made two year ago. What are they? Read on.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: India's road to the semis
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Team India was always favourites to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and they lived up to the hype. After a one-sided group stage, they ensured the momentum wasn't lost and dished out one dominating performance after the other in the Super Eights as well. Ireland didn't trouble them much, and although they did get a bit of a scare against Pakistan, the genius of Jasprit Bumrah saw them through. Speaking of scares, USA did surprise India but Rohit's bowlers were too strong for the debutants to tackle. The Canada game was washed out, ensuring India's smooth pass into the Super Eights where Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia lay waiting, only to go down to the world's No. 1 ranked T20I team.
Here's how India made it to the semis:
- Beat Ireland by 8 wickets (Group Stage)
- Beat Pakistan by 6 runs (Group Stage)
- Beat USA by 7 wickets (Group Stage)
- Match abandoned against Canada due to rain (Group Stage)
- Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs (Super Eights)
- Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs (Super Eights)
- Beat Australia by 26 runs (Super Eights)
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Adelaide 2022 on the mind, anyone?
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: For Indian cricket fans, the last seven months have been about just one date: November 19, the day a billion hearts broke when India lost the World Cup final to Australia. But while the pain of that evening has somewhat eased with India's 26-run win over Australia on Monday, let's not forget what happened on November 10, 2022. At Adelaide, India were crushed by England by 10 wickets… and coincidentally, it was the semifinal of a T20 World Cup as well. We bet you all remember that heartbreak too. Tonight, Rohit Sharma and his ruthless Team India have the opportunity to serve yet another dish of revenge. Only this one a lot more fitting.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli… WHERE ARE YOU?
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Surprise, Surprise! Virat Kohli has gone MIA. He landed in the USA and then in the West Indies, and even played all of India's matches, but that's an imposter out there. The Virat Kohli the world knows cannot have figures of 66 runs from 6 innings. We refuse to believe it. This guy has been made to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma for India, and while he has shown shades of the KING against Bangladesh, the real Virat Kohli is yet to turn up. Then again! Here's the good news. A man who has carried Indian cricket on his shoulders and led the pack in the previous four World Cups cannot remain absent for too long. Sooner or later, he will come back. Let's hope tonight is the night. Come back Virat Kohli, your fans are getting restless. We are getting restless.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: What changes will India make for tonight's knockout?
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: Well, simply put. None! They are riding high on the current team combination as it has delivered them results one after the other. Yes, there are a couple of concerns – such as Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube's form – but as the old saying goes, 'Why tamper with something that's working?' India are set to head into the game with an unchanged Playing XI. And honestly, after their game against Australia, why would they change anything? To send the current Test and ODI World Champions packing is no mere feat. The 2021 T20 champs conquered, now on to the defending champions.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: What happens if the semi-final is washed out?
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: We all want a full 40 overs of a contest. But in the worst-case scenario, if rain ends up being the eventual winner in tonight's semi-final, INDIAN FANS… REJOICE! The Men in Blue will be through to the semifinals. Why? Because they finished on top of their Super Eight stage, and also because there is no reserve day in place, which is another topic in itself. The group in which England played was topped by South Africa, who already are into the final – the first time in their 32-year-long World Cup history. Nonetheless, long story short, if it's a washout tonight, India and South Africa will headline Saturday's final.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final, IND vs ENG: But we have an unwelcome guest!
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final , IND vs ENG: India and England aren't the only two teams starring in tonight's clash. Unfortunately, rain will be sneaking around the skies of Guyana and could make its presence felt. Until yesterday, the city was lashed with heavy rain for 12 hours straight, seriously threatening the semifinal. And although it hasn't rained in the last few hours, there is a forecast of showers – not drizzle – during match hours. What an anti-climax of sorts it will be if the game is abandoned.
But hey, let's not prepare ourselves for the worst. Throughout the tournament, India's games have rain threat hovering over them. Be it against Pakistan or Australia. Only one was washed out – against Canada in the USA. But this is the Caribbean, and the Providence stadium has some terrific drainage facilities. So yeah, fingers crossed, and let's hope for the best.
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 2, IND vs ENG: Hello and Welcome to the World Cup Semis
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 2, IND vs ENG: Two matches remain, three teams left. Hours after South Africa absolutely ransacked Afghanistan to secure a place in the final of the T20 World Cup, it's time to find out who joins them when powerhouses India and England lock horns in a repeat from two years ago. England have had a topsy-turvy ride this tournament, while India have continued from where they'd left off in the 2023 ODI World Cup and are yet to lose a match. We've seen this before somewhere, haven't we? But from Ahmedabad to Guyana, the spirit levels are high, including all the enthu-cutlets out there. Let's GO!