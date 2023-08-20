News / Cricket / India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Ireland fear another Bumrah magic, India eye series after West Indies shocker
Live

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Ireland fear another Bumrah magic, India eye series after West Indies shocker

Aug 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: India won the previous match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: After making an impressive return, Jasprit Bumrah will look to carry forward the rich form in the second T20I between India and Ireland, which will be played at The Village, Dublin. Playing his first match after a long injury lay-off, Bumrah didn't waste any time and got into business in the first over. Apart from Bumrah, spinner Ravi Bishnoi too chipped in with a couple of wickets as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 batting first. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad then gave India a decent start but the tourists were soon rocked by a double blow. However, before Ireland could inflict any further damage rain interrupted the proceedings and India won the match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method. Heading into the second T20I, India will hope for better weather and a chance for the young batters to show their mettle.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score(PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 20, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE: Importance of toss

    Toss plays a vital role in such conditions, where rain can work as a deciding factor between winning and losing. So India were lucky in that aspect in the series opener, a point also highlighted by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the post-match press conference.

  • Aug 20, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE: Promising signs 

    While the first T20I was affected by rain, the weather is expected to remain good for the second encounter. As per the weather forecast, temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celsius. The match will start at 3 PM local time, during which 24 percent cloud cover is expected. 

  • Aug 20, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE: Another impressive return

    If Bumrah was bang on money, Prasidh Krishna, who is also on a comeback trail, was equally effective. Making his maiden T20I appearance, Krishna finished with two wickets and gave 32 runs.

  • Aug 20, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE: Bumrah impresses straightaway 

    Jasprit Bumrah returned to action after a long 11-month injury layoff and was bang on money right from the first over. Bumrah, who is also leading the side, claimed 2/24, which featured nine dot balls.

  • Aug 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and Ireland, which is being played at The Village, Dublin. India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Stay tuned for all the updates and live score of the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs ireland

'BCCI should've taken my advice...': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi takes brutal dig

cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 04:46 PM IST

The former PCB chairman took a crushing dig at BCCI after report of another possible schedule tweak in the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board's iformer management committee chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore, Pakistan(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live: Ireland fear another Bumrah magic, IND eye series

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: India won the previous match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Live India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score(PTI)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashwin breaks silence on not being part of India's ODI World Cup plans

Since the Champions Trophy final in 2017, Ashwin has appeared in only two ODI matches, in 2022, during the tour of South Africa

Earlier this week, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad asked the reason behind Ashwin's absence from India's ODI set-up(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 02:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Forgotten 26-year-old to get chance - IND's predicted XI for 2nd T20I

India were hardly able to get a proper look at their batting lineup as much of their innings got washed away in the first T20I.

Bumrah took two wickets on his return(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ganguly settles Rahul vs Kishan debate for India's wicketkeeper in ODI WC team

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly gave his verdict in a blunt message to head coach Rahul Dravid.

Sourav Ganguly's remark came just a day before the selection committee meeting for Asia Cup squad announcement
cricket
Updated on Aug 20, 2023 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shadab Khan shuts down troll for savage attack on Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

Shadab Khan shut down a troll for his unnecessary criticism of Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali on Twitter.

Shadab Khan came to Hasan Ali's rescue.
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Ireland Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch 2nd T20I

India vs Ireland Live Streaming: Follow here when and where to watch, live streaming details of IND vs IRE 2nd T20I.

India face Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday.(PTI)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hardik's WC role in jeopardy as BCCI's Bumrah stance for Ireland T20Is disclosed

Both Bumrah and Hardik will only know their fate on Monday morning when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will reveal India's Asia Cup squad

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will be vying for a major ODI World Cup role
cricket
Updated on Aug 20, 2023 02:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

BCCI handed major headache as HCA request WC fixture change involving PAK game

10 days after the announcement of the revised World Cup schedule, BCCI has been requested for another change in the fixture

Hyderabad Cricket Association has requested for a change in ICC's revised schedule for ODI World Cup
cricket
Updated on Aug 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India's Asia Cup squad to have additional players as Iyer, Rahul concerns remain

According to the rules laid down by the Asian Cricket Council, each of the participating teams have the provision of picking a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup.

BCCI selectors still have their concern over the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 07:43 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashwin's 'extraordinary' take on Samson being 'wasted at No. 6 in T20Is' debate

Ravichandran Ashwin had his say on who in the Indian team can cement themselves in the finisher's role.

Samson has had contrasting returns in ODIs and T20Is(AP)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 06:39 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'India doesn't have the same mystery': Chappell on AUS, ENG's chances at 2023 WC

Greg Chappell spoke about how the current generation of England and Australia players know the Indian conditions well.

File image of Greg Chappell. (Getty Images)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 06:29 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni namedropped as ex-India selectors clash over Gaikwad's India future

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India in the Asian Games and is also part of the squad in the ongoing Ireland T20I series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for Team India(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 06:12 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

UAE stun New Zealand to level T20 series 1-1

New Zealand rested key T20 players for the UAE series, and move on to England for a limited-overs series.

UAE's Muhammad Waseem reacts during the second T20 cricket match between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 19, 2023(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 20, 2023 12:05 AM IST
AP |

'Absolutely flabbergasted': Pietersen lashes out as young star ignored for WC

Kevin Pietersen said that the player is “pure quality” and he cannot believe that England have not included him in the preliminary squad.

Kevin Pietersen said that Harry Brook is too talented to be left out of the World Cup squad(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Aug 19, 2023 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out