India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20: Chance for India to win first T20I series in New Zealand
Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live score and updates from the 3rd T20 between India and New Zealand from Hamilton.
11:45 hrs IST
11:34 hrs IST
11:21 hrs IST
11:10 hrs IST
Live updates: The series is on the line and this is where nerves step in. The team more in control of their nerves will get the job done better and could walk away with the series. Rohit Sharma has never lost a T20I series as a skipper and he has a side which can keep the record intact. Kane Williamson and his team have shown that they are a force to reckon with in the shortest form, especially when they are in home conditions. This has all the makings of a real humdinger.
Follow Ind vs NZ live updates below:
Since January 1, 2017, India has not lost a T20I series which has a minimum of 2 fixtures. The team has taken part in 10 series and has emerged victorious in 8 while 2 have ended in a stalemate.
And then there is the Rohit Sharma factor - he has led the side in 3 series and won all three. Read about his record here.
India’s predicted XI
India played the same XI in the first two games but couple of changes are expected in this final game of the series. Yuzvendra Chahal has endured a torrid time in the series thus far and could make way for Kuldeep Yadav. While India could opt for a specialist batsman in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who hasn’t bowled much in the series.
India on the verge of history
The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand. A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the ‘Men in Blue’, who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.
Hello and welcome
The stage is set for the final duel. The series is on the line and two teams who seem to evenly matched on paper have the opportunity to walk away with the big prize.
It has been historic trip for India and they would love to fly back home with another series in the bag. Can Rohit Sharma keep his 100% record as a skipper in this format intact?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand.